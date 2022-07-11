U.S. Digital Printed Textile Market Outlook Report to 2030, Featuring Case Study of Valley Forge Fabrics

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Digital Printed Textile Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Home Textile, Apparel, Industrial, Soft Signage) Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. digital printed textile market size is expected to reach USD 2,519.6 million by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing demand for soft signage applications is providing opportunities for digital textile printers is expected to drive the market growth.



The primary raw material required for digitally printed textiles includes different types of fabrics such as cotton, wool, viscose, silk, polyesters, and blends. The players attempt to offset the cost fluctuations of materials by developing high-margin solutions, improving productivity, and increasing the selling prices.



Technological changes in digital textile printing are expected to substantially influence the market dynamics. Fabric suppliers provide a wide range of fabrics for digital textile printing with a larger preference for cotton, silks, and polyester that represents the main substrates, thus, influencing the value chain.



Major players are investing in research and development and are concentrated on introducing new products in the market to enhance customer productivity, thereby attaining business growth in the market. The players in the industry are focusing on growing the company through appropriate business acquisition opportunities along with the development of partnerships to enhance geographic presence, technologies, and product offerings.



U.S. Digital Printed Textile Market Report Highlights

Home textile applications are expected to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2030, at a CAGR of 17.0%, on account of its broad product portfolio including bed linens, curtains, rugs, and upholstery.

Apparel applications would account for a dominant share of around 42% in 2030 since designers have increased the inclusion of digitally printed apparel in their work due to its ease of production and customization.

Industrial textile application is expected to reach USD 148.1 million by 2030, owing to the increase in the adoption of the same in industrial applications, such as in semiconductors, automotive, and sports applications.

The soft signage applications accounted for USD 114.6 million in 2021, these are widely used in making banners, flags, store decors, and backlit displays. They are also a better alternative to traditional options due to the properties of the fabrics used.

The major players in the industry are also employing efforts in the new product development to make use of advanced digitally printed textiles, thus offering stimulus to their plans to generate a circular economy in their production operations.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Segmental Outlook

2.2. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. U.S. Digital Printed Textile Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1 Raw Material Trends

3.2.2 Major Raw Materials Analysis

3.2.2.1 Reactive Dyes

3.2.2.2 Sublimation Ink

3.2.2.3 Cotton

3.2.2.4 Viscose

3.2.2.5 Wool

3.2.2.6 Silk

3.2.2.7 Polyester

3.2.3 Manufacturing Trend

3.2.3.1 DTG and DTF Printing

3.3 Technology Overview

3.3.1 Single-Pass Digital Printer

3.3.2 Multi-Pass

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Soft Signage applications creating opportunities for digital textile printers

3.4.1.2 Digital Printed Textiles Driving Sustainability

3.4.1.3 Real-Time Customer Service to Drive Growth

3.4.2 Market Restraints

3.4.2.1 High Setup Cost of Digital Textile Printing

3.4.3 Market Opportunity

3.4.3.1 Expanding Textile Industry

3.4.4 Industry Challenges

3.4.4.1 High Competition from the Traditional Printers

3.5 Business Environment Analysis: U.S. Digital Printed Textile Market

3.6 Case Studies

3.6.1 Valley Forge Fabrics, Inc.



Chapter 4. U.S. Digital Printed Textile Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 U.S. Digital Printed Textile Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.2 Home Textile

4.3 Apparel

4.4 Industrial

4.5 Soft Signage



Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Key players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

5.2 Vendor Landscape

5.3 Competition Categorization

5.4 Company Market Positioning

5.5 Key Emerging Players



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

Omni W.C.

Aurora Specialty Textiles Group

Ultraflex Systems

Showdown Displays

Expandabrand

Kornit Digital

Advanced Digital Textiles

Hampton Textile Printing

4Walls

