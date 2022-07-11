Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 28

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 28 2022 Festi purchased in total 250,000 own shares for total amount of 53,050,000 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
284.7.202213:45:0775.00020715.525.0001.000.000210.350.000
284.7.202214:31:1475.00020715.525.0001.075.000225.875.000
288.7.202215:12:34100.00022022.000.0001.175.000247.875.000
   250.000 53.050.000  


The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 1,175,000 own shares for 247,875,000 ISK and holds today 1,175,000 own shares or 0.38% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).