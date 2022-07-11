Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 28

In week 28 2022 Festi purchased in total 250,000 own shares for total amount of 53,050,000 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|28
|4.7.2022
|13:45:07
|75.000
|207
|15.525.000
|1.000.000
|210.350.000
|28
|4.7.2022
|14:31:14
|75.000
|207
|15.525.000
|1.075.000
|225.875.000
|28
|8.7.2022
|15:12:34
|100.000
|220
|22.000.000
|1.175.000
|247.875.000
|250.000
|53.050.000
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
Before the purchase Festi held no shares in the company. Festi has now bought in total 1,175,000 own shares for 247,875,000 ISK and holds today 1,175,000 own shares or 0.38% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 21 June 2022 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.60% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,150 million ISK purchase price.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).