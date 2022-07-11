Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 4 July to Friday 8 July:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)90,454 1,765,318,352
4 July 202248016,586.54007,961,539
5 July 202250016,199.64008,099,820
6 July 202248015,955.56007,658,669
7 July 202245016,917.91007,613,060
8 July 202243017,392.21007,478,650
Total 4-8 July 20222,340 38,811,738
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*2,48016,586.212741,133,808
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)36,571 670,726,999
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)95,274 1,845,263,897
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)448,204 9,232,173,237
4 July 20221,92216,749.780032,193,077
5 July 20222,00216,336.570032,705,813
6 July 20221,92216,128.590030,999,150
7 July 20221,80217,094.810030,804,848
8 July 20221,72217,547.200030,216,278
Total 4-8 July 20229,370 156,919,166
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*7,52516,746.9761126,020,995
Bought from the Foundation*2,38716,746.976139,975,032
Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)146,794 2,729,720,745
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)467,486 9,555,088,431

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 63,442 A shares and 347,360 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.20% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 11 July 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 2977 1815

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 27 2022 Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 27 2022