A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 4 May 2022, during the second phase of the program running from 5 May 2022 up to 1 November 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The second phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 4 July to Friday 8 July:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|90,454
|1,765,318,352
|4 July 2022
|480
|16,586.5400
|7,961,539
|5 July 2022
|500
|16,199.6400
|8,099,820
|6 July 2022
|480
|15,955.5600
|7,658,669
|7 July 2022
|450
|16,917.9100
|7,613,060
|8 July 2022
|430
|17,392.2100
|7,478,650
|Total 4-8 July 2022
|2,340
|38,811,738
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|2,480
|16,586.2127
|41,133,808
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|36,571
|670,726,999
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|95,274
|1,845,263,897
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|448,204
|9,232,173,237
|4 July 2022
|1,922
|16,749.7800
|32,193,077
|5 July 2022
|2,002
|16,336.5700
|32,705,813
|6 July 2022
|1,922
|16,128.5900
|30,999,150
|7 July 2022
|1,802
|17,094.8100
|30,804,848
|8 July 2022
|1,722
|17,547.2000
|30,216,278
|Total 4-8 July 2022
|9,370
|156,919,166
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|7,525
|16,746.9761
|126,020,995
|Bought from the Foundation*
|2,387
|16,746.9761
|39,975,032
|Accumulated in second phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|146,794
|2,729,720,745
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|467,486
|9,555,088,431
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 63,442 A shares and 347,360 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.20% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 11 July 2022
