SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hard Asset Management, Inc. has recently added an '1913 George V Platinum Proof Pattern Octarino of 8 Pence NGC PF66 Ultra Cameo' to their Hard Asset Reserve Collection, which showcases several of the world's most important rare coins throughout history. In all of Great Britain numismatics, this coin is one of the single rarest coins around.

According to J. Pinches for Reginald Huth, Reeded edge (from the popular Huth series of patterns), this is an amazing rarity and irregular denomination which sadly never saw wider production. A breathtaking and gorgeous coin to behold, this example boasts immensely bright and deeply mirrored fields with deep cameo contrast with classic platinum-gray coloration.

"This is one of the more exceedingly rare platinum coins we've handled," says Christian Briggs, Founder, and CEO of Hard Asset Management. "This would be rare at auction in any metal, though platinum offerings are amongst the rarest of not just British but also United States and World numismatics."

George's unique portrait is starkly matte in contrast. Given its exceedingly known rarity and superb condition struck in platinum, this makes the coin one of the most important platinum patterns in the world. While platinum coins were produced in Russia for circulation in the 19th century, the challenges of working with the metal and its resemblance to many less expensive metals made widespread production of platinum coins impractical in the early 20th century.

