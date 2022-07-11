Global Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes and Sensors Market Outlook & Forecast to 2027

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes And Sensors Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors are effective alternatives to traditional biopharmaceutical development and manufacturing methods. They are well-positioned to support the growing interest in the product's implementation of continuous bioprocessing.
Conventional bioreactors and fermenters are made up of stainless steel or glass. In contrast, the vessels for single-use bioreactors and single-use fermenters are disposable plastic bags installed into outer metal containers. The increasing adoption of single-use technologies in the biopharmaceutical industry for biologics, vaccines, and cell therapy production indicates that such technology has moved far beyond its novelty stage.
The rise of bioprocessing in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, combined with the advantages of single-use systems, is driving up demand for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors with a track record of long-term performance. The challenges for single-use technology in bioprocessing include the time for a sensor when the bioprocess has a long duration and whether the materials are durable enough to be exposed to process fluids for a more extended period.
The rising popularity of single-use bioreactors and fermenters because of its increasing demand in the development of therapeutics has drawn several vital stakeholders' attention to the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market. The bioreactors and fermenters meet the need of the biopharmaceutical industry for lower costs, increased efficiency, and overall greater flexibility. This is because single-use equipment can be pre-sterilized by the supplier before use, and there is the potential to eliminate classified environments from the manufacturing process. In addition, the reduced risk of cross-contamination helps companies avoid costly downtime and material waste.
Expanding the use of single-use bioreactors and fermenters has fueled the growth of the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors market. There will be substantial growth in the utilization of single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors by 2023, with a 214.29% increase in revenue from 2018.
The global single-use bioprocessing market is moderately competitive and offers significant growth opportunities for vendors. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, Danaher, and Merck are some of the key companies dominating the market.
Technological Advancements
To cater to the growing demand for single-use probes and sensors, vendors focus more on developing advanced single-use probes and sensors to meet the current requirements. As a result, several companies are engaged in focusing on developing improved single-use sensors.
For instance, Emerson Electric's Rosemount 550 Ph single-use sensor and connector offers storage, installation, gamma sterilization, and standardization in moist conditions. The non-invasive single-use probes and sensors reduce the risk of cross-contamination as the sensors are read out contactless via an optical fiber. SONOTEC offers an ultrasonic clamp-on flow meter, i.e., SONOFLOW CO.55, which is non-invasive and does the contamination-free flow metering on flexible tubes.
Other vendors such as PreSens Precision Sensing and HIGH PURITY NEW ENGLAND recently started offering non-invasive probes and sensors. Smart single-use probes and sensors, consisting of memory devices with gamma stability to record calibration data and carry sensor-specific information, have emerged, with applications in growth media preparation, bioreactor maintenance, cell culture harvest, buffer preparation, and tangential flow filtration.
Impact of COVID-19
The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a boost in demand for single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors. The demand for COVID-19 vaccine, cell and gene therapies, and monoclonal antibody manufacturing is likely to influence the market because most biopharmaceutical companies rely on advanced technologies such as single-use systems to develop therapeutic agents.
The vaccine segment has shown the highest CAGR of 16.99%, which is expected to be because of the increasing demand for vaccine development in several therapeutic areas, mainly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wide Acceptance Among CMOs
CMOs play an important role in biopharma companies and help create a valuable investment. Companies with significant financial clout, reputation, and ability to take the risk are well-positioned to lead in the market. CMOs with adequate scale and special operations dominate the market and potentially realize high economic returns.
The wide acceptance of single-use bioreactors among CMOs is increasing the demand for single-use probes and sensors in recent years because CMOs prefer higher flexibility manufacturing with the aim of time and cost savings. It is estimated that about 60% of CMOs are currently using single-use probes and sensors for their single-use bioreactors to produce biologics. Thus, increasing the growth and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals is boosting the demand for single-use probes and sensors.
CMOs have been among the earliest adopters of single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors. CMOs are more likely than drug manufacturers to adopt single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors - 86% vs. 66% in 2019. More than 30% of bio manufacturers and 39% of CMOs have considered probes and sensors as their interest in new product development.
Increased Demand for PH Sensor
Among the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors, pH sensors are the most used sensors in the bioprocessing industry. These pH sensors have enabled enhanced equipment inventory control for the process device manufacturer and end-user sites. The pH sensor segment has accounted for the highest market share of 23.23% among the other types of sensors.
