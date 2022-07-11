Tooth Filling Materials Market worth USD 3.5 billion by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc

Selbyville, Delaware, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The tooth filling materials market value is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2030, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing prevalence of dental ailments along with the rapidly aging populace suffering from dental diseases is anticipated to spue the market size.

Oral health and dental ailments are significant public healthcare concerns having a substantial amount of impact on the quality of life, especially in developing regions. There is a drastic transition in healthcare status, including the oral health between urban and rural populations in developing economies including India and other countries. To reduce the knowledge gap, the Indian government introduced the National Oral Health Program (NOHP), intending to expand oral health care awareness and to reduce the oro-dental problems in the country.

Tooth filling materials market from silver amalgam segment is anticipated reach USD 1.1 billion by 2030. This is owing to numerous advantages offered by silver amalgam. Sliver amalgam or dental amalgam is commonly used for restoration of dental caries, dental decay, and dental lesions. Silver amalgam offers numerous clinical benefits such as improved durability, tolerance against the presence of moisture, and affordability.

Some major findings of the tooth filling materials market report include:

Supportive government initiatives to promote oral & dental health will drive the market expansion.

Surging prevalence of dental caries and malocclusion impacting elderly people is thereby set to accelerate the business landscape.

Competitors are emphasizing on new product development, collaborations with public organizations & private players and distribution agreements to offer novel products in the market, thereby expanding the customer base.

Dental clinics segment surpassed USD 1.1 billion in 2021. This is due to surging prevalence of dental ailments, supportive initiatives, and growing awareness for promoting dental health in the developing regions. The sales of dental fillings in dental clinics are expected to increase in future owing to rise in number of people opting for dental clinics for their treatment. The clinics offer low cost of treatment, easy accessibility and all the related services at one place.

China tooth filling materials market is anticipated to reach USD 232 million by 2030. This notable growth is pertaining to the surging prevalence of dental ailments, rising patient awareness, increase in the number of periodontitis associated oral concerns, etc. Dental caries are regarded amongst the majorly profound chronic dental condition, especially among children. Additionally, the periodontal disease prevalence is approximately 12.6% in middle-aged and elderly individuals in China.

Some of the major players operating in the tooth filling materials industry are SDI Limited, Coltene Whaledent, Dentsply Sirona, GC America, DenMat Holdings, Kerr Corporation, Kuraray Noritake Dental, and 3M among others. These players invest heavily in development and commercialization of highly innovative products for gaining competitive advantage and strengthening their industrial presence.

