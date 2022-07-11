Worldwide Smart Home Industry to 2031 - Featuring ABB, Apple, Emerson Electric and Honeywell International Among Others

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global smart home market, to accurately gauge its potential future development.
The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the smart home market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the smart home market is expected to progress during the forecast period, 2021-2031.
The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the smart home market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the smart home market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the smart home market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Bn).
The study covers a detailed segmentation of the smart home market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the smart home market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered in this Report on Smart Home Market
The report provides detailed information about the smart home market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the smart home market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.
- Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for smart home players?
- Which factors will induce a change in demand for smart homes during the assessment period?
- How will changing trends impact the smart home market?
- How will COVID-19 impact the smart home market?
- How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the smart home market in developed regions?
- Which companies are leading the smart home market?
- What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the smart home market to upscale their position in this landscape?
- What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the smart home market between 2021 and 2031?
- What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the smart home market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Smart Home Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Market Definition
4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap
4.3. Market Factor Analysis
4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis
4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)
5. Global Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast
5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2016-2031
5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis
6. Global Smart Home Market Analysis, by Technology
6.1. Overview and Definitions
6.2. Key Segment Analysis
6.3. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Technology, 2018 - 2031
7. Global Smart Home Market Analysis, by Product
7.1. Overview and Definitions
7.2. Key Segment Analysis
7.3. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Product, 2018 - 2031
8. Global Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region
8.1. Key Findings
8.2. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast by Region, 2018-2031
9. North America Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast
9.1. Regional Outlook
9.2. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
9.3. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2031
10. Europe Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Regional Outlook
10.2. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
10.3. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
11. Asia Pacific Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Regional Outlook
11.2. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
11.3. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
12. Middle East & Africa Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Regional Outlook
12.2. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
12.3. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
13. South America Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Regional Outlook
13.2. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)
13.3. Smart home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031
14. Competition Landscape
14.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players
14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)
14.3. Competitive Scenario
15. Company Profiles
15.1. ABB Ltd.
15.2. Apple, Inc.
15.3. ASSA ABLOY AB
15.4. Control4 Corp
15.5. Emerson Electric Co.
15.6. Honeywell International Inc.
15.7. Johnson Controls PLC.
15.8. Loxone
15.9. Nest
15.10. Savant Systems LLC
15.11. Schneider Electric SE
15.12. Siemens AG
15.13. Others
16. Key Takeaways
