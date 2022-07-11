Worldwide Smart Home Industry to 2031 - Featuring ABB, Apple, Emerson Electric and Honeywell International Among Others

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A latest study collated and published analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global smart home market, to accurately gauge its potential future development.

The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the smart home market, to identify the opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the smart home market is expected to progress during the forecast period, 2021-2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the smart home market that aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. This study elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the smart home market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment to highlight the growth prospects of the smart home market, and estimates statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Bn).

The study covers a detailed segmentation of the smart home market, along with country analysis, key information, and a competitive outlook. The report mentions the company profiles of key players that are currently dominating the smart home market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in this Report on Smart Home Market

The report provides detailed information about the smart home market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the smart home market, so as to help them make successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

Which regions will continue to remain the most profitable regional markets for smart home players?

Which factors will induce a change in demand for smart homes during the assessment period?

How will changing trends impact the smart home market?

How will COVID-19 impact the smart home market?

How can market players capture low-hanging opportunities in the smart home market in developed regions?

Which companies are leading the smart home market?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the smart home market to upscale their position in this landscape?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the smart home market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the smart home market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Smart Home Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Market Definition

4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap

4.3. Market Factor Analysis

4.4. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region (North America/ Europe/ Asia Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)



5. Global Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast

5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (US$ Bn), 2016-2031

5.2. Pricing Model Analysis/ Price Trend Analysis



6. Global Smart Home Market Analysis, by Technology

6.1. Overview and Definitions

6.2. Key Segment Analysis

6.3. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Technology, 2018 - 2031



7. Global Smart Home Market Analysis, by Product

7.1. Overview and Definitions

7.2. Key Segment Analysis

7.3. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Product, 2018 - 2031



8. Global Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecasts, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast by Region, 2018-2031



9. North America Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Regional Outlook

9.2. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

9.3. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2031



10. Europe Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Regional Outlook

10.2. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

10.3. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031



11. Asia Pacific Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Regional Outlook

11.2. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

11.3. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031



12. Middle East & Africa Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Regional Outlook

12.2. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

12.3. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031



13. South America Smart Home Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Regional Outlook

13.2. Smart Home Market Size (US$ Bn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2031)

13.3. Smart home Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-region, 2018 - 2031



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players

14.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2020)

14.3. Competitive Scenario



15. Company Profiles

15.1. ABB Ltd.

15.2. Apple, Inc.

15.3. ASSA ABLOY AB

15.4. Control4 Corp

15.5. Emerson Electric Co.

15.6. Honeywell International Inc.

15.7. Johnson Controls PLC.

15.8. Loxone

15.9. Nest

15.10. Savant Systems LLC

15.11. Schneider Electric SE

15.12. Siemens AG

15.13. Others



16. Key Takeaways



