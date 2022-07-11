“BEYOND - Iveco Group Days” starts on July 13th at the OGR, Officine Grandi Riparazioni, in Turin, Italy

This international event brings together an impressive array of experts to explore how trends and innovation will shape the future of mobility and the transport industry. Dedicated sessions for the public and employees are also on the agenda.

Turin, 11th July 2022. Just a few months into its journey as an independent company – officially started with the listing on Euronext Milan on the 3rd of January – Iveco Group (MI: IVG) is officially introducing itself to international stakeholders, as well as to the people of Turin, the city where it is headquartered, through “BEYOND - Iveco Group Days”.

This five-day event, being held from 13th to 17th July at the OGR - Officine Grandi Riparazioni, is structured around three key strategic pillars: Technology, Sustainability, and Partnership, with more than 30 companies and entities participating and contributing.

From 13th to 15th July, 61 speakers – professors, experts, industry leading CEOs, start-up entrepreneurs, and the Iveco Group Senior Leadership Team – will come onto the stage to engage in more than 10 hours of keynote speeches, debates, and roundtables. On Saturday, 16th July, students and job seekers are invited to participate in Career Day in the morning to learn about professional opportunities at Iveco Group and, in the afternoon, the venue will open up to the public to give the local community an inside look at Iveco Group brands and products. Guests can also visit ‘LOOK BEYOND’, a photographic exhibition organised in collaboration with the European Design Institute (IED) of Turin. On the last day, Sunday the 17th, BEYOND will welcome Iveco Group employees and their family members to a dedicated Family Day.

“BEYOND - Iveco Group Days” – whose name stems from one of the Company’s newly announced values: “We go beyond the obvious” – is a chance to discover the Group’s strong roots, which are firmly planted in the heritage of the automotive industry, and its innovative spirit driven by solid strategies.

The whole event will be visible on live streaming at www.ivecogroup.com

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com.

