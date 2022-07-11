Addison Group Expands Non-Clinical Healthcare Services With Acquisition of Harmony Healthcare

CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addison Group ("Addison"), a national leader in professional services specializing in talent solutions and consulting services, announced today the acquisition of Harmony Healthcare ("Harmony"), a human capital management company providing a diverse range of non-clinical healthcare workforce and consulting solutions nationwide.

With healthcare as the third-largest industry in the U.S., this investment comes amid high demands and a continued shortage of non-clinical healthcare workers. Addison and Harmony's combined 28 years of experience in non-clinical healthcare workforce solutions enable health organizations to thrive in an ever-changing environment. The acquisition furthers Addison's position as a national leader in non-clinical healthcare talent resources, recruiting, and consulting services, and Addison's ongoing expansion strategy through organic growth and acquisitions of forward-thinking specialized firms that prioritize client and employee satisfaction.

"Addison's consistent growth trajectory is due to our keen understanding of market trends and finding the right solutions for our client's business challenges. As the healthcare industry continues to navigate significant shifts, many organizations are still grappling with talent shortages, cyberattacks, and the rising cost of health services. Our ongoing investment in non-clinical healthcare workforce solutions provides our clients with innovative, accessible, and value-based health system resources," said Thomas Moran, CEO of Addison Group. "Together with Harmony, we will continue to empower our shared client base with enhanced consultant services within health information technology, reimbursement, and population health."

"Addison's consultative approach and expansive network of professionals will accelerate our abilities to meet customer demands nationally. Addison's culture focuses on People First, and the vast range of offerings provides our employees and consultants with added career opportunities. We are excited to partner with Addison as we continue our mission to empower healthcare organizations with quality solutions that optimize financial and clinical outcomes while enabling change management required to navigate the rapidly shifting healthcare landscape," said Brandon Martin, President of Harmony Healthcare.

Harmony Healthcare will continue to maintain its headquarters in Tampa, Florida. The company's executives and the team will retain their roles with a continued focus on expanding their organization.

About Addison Group

Addison Group is a leading professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting. Addison Group delivers companies' expertise and talent to achieve and sustain business growth. We offer a full suite of consulting and recruiting capabilities across multiple sectors, including information technology, finance and accounting, non-clinical healthcare, human resources, administrative, and digital marketing. With a growing network of companies, offices across the United States, and deep relationships in regional and local markets, Addison Group is one of the top talent solutions and consulting companies in the US, providing industry-leading expertise with a national reach and a localized touch. Founded in 1999, Addison Group has been repeatedly recognized by the media as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, Forbes' Top 200 America's Best Professional and Specialist Search Firms, America's Best Recruiters and Executive Search Firms, and America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms, SIA Top 100 Staffing Bold Leaders, Inc. Best 100 Places to Work, and Best of Staffing® by ClearlyRated (previously Inavero).

About Harmony Healthcare

Harmony Healthcare, a human capital management company, provides a diverse range of non-clinical staffing and consulting solutions to healthcare organizations nationwide. Harmony Healthcare delivers quality solutions to empower healthcare organization success, enhance clinical and financial outcomes, and enable the transition to value-based healthcare. Harmony Healthcare is a trusted partner to over 300 clients, including 11 of the top 15 largest health systems in the nation, major academic health centers, hospitals, physician practices, payers, 9 of the 15 largest CPA firms, and the federal government. Founded in 2010, Harmony Healthcare is a proud member of several prestigious professional health organizations including ACDIS, HFMA, AHIMA, NCAR, NAHRI, AAHAM, NAHAM, ACHE, AHDI, ACMA, NAHQ, CMSA, and ASHRM.

