Immuron North American Travelan® Sales up 494% and Global sales up 431%

Highlights:



North American FY22 Travelan® sales increased by +494% to $0.6M

Global sales increased by 431% to $0.9M

Australian FY22 sales increased by 318% to $0.3M



MELBOURNE, Australia, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company that has developed two commercially available oral immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of gut mediated diseases, is pleased to announce the FY22 sales results of its over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health immune supplement Travelan® and Protectyn®.

North America, Travelan® sales were up by 494%, reaching AU $0.6M in FY22, compared to AU $0.1M in FY21.

Global sales of Travelan® and Protectyn® increased by 431% in the 2022 fiscal year to AU $0.9M, compared to AU $0.2M in FY21.

In the US, Travelan® sales were AU $0.6M for FY22 compared to only AU $4K in FY21. This growth was attributable to increasing sales in both Passport Health Travel Clinics and on the Amazon e- commerce channel. While not at pre-pandemic peak, the sales numbers in the US are starting to considerably pick up again.

In Australia, Travelan® and Protectyn® sales increased to AU $0.3M in FY22 representing a significant increase over FY21 (AU $0.1M). Coming out of the pandemic restrictions imposed by Government and with international travel on the increase we are starting to see positive signs as retail outlets start to restock product once again.

Immuron is focused on growing its portfolio of products and has a strong existing pipeline.

*Unaudited gross revenue

COMPANY CONTACT:



Steven Lydeamore

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254

info@immuron.com

About Immuron

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of inflammatory mediated and infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com