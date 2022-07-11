North America hyperscale data center market value to cross USD 20 billion by 2027

Pune, India, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, North America hyperscale data center market size is slated to reach a valuation of USD 20 billion by the end the year 2027.





To enable high-quality decision-making and significant returns during investments, the report thoroughly covers several market segmentations, such as component type, deployment model, and application spectrum, while also highlighting the geographical outlook and competitive landscape. This ensures improved decision making and high profitability among investors and stakeholders looking to venture into this business domain.

Rising demand for IoT based devices, growing emphasis on processing large volumes of digital data through high computing power, technological advancements, surging data traffic due to rapid urbanization, and mounting usage of connected and wearable technologies are some of the prime factors fueling the demand for hyperscale data center across North America.

Impact of Coronavirus outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic had slowed the growth of the hyperscale data center market in North America in the first half of 2020, as several industries were forced to close due to a lack of workers and raw materials. During this time, however, the online retailing platforms flourished at a rapid pace as demand for modern technologies like as online shopping, banking, and e-learning platforms soared.

This in turn created a surge in demand for hyperscale data centers during the pandemic to manage the growing volume of data. Thus, although Coronavirus outbreak had a negative impact on the global economy, North America hyperscale data center industry managed to witness commendable growth.

Outlining the market segmentation

Based on the component type, the maintenance and support services may observe a modest CAGR through 2027, owing to organizations’ cost-effective efforts to improve hardware uptime and reliability. Furthermore, these solutions can keep an IT infrastructure flexible so that it can respond quickly to changing business needs, which in turn is fueling the segmental size.

Moving on to the deployment model, the cloud service providers segment is expected to hold a majority share of North America hyperscale data center industry by 2027, ascribed to ability of cloud computing solutions to render data more easily, further allowing businesses to be more efficient and productive.

Beneficial attributes of cloud computing such as security and storage management, flexible deployment, low cost of ownership, high-level processing, and utility-based sharing modules all help to improve business performance, thereby facilitating the business outlook in North America.

Summarizing the regional outlook

The U.S. and Canada are the key growth avenues for North America hyperscale data center market participants. Rapid development of reliable and cutting-edge technologies to offer high-quality services is likely to benefit the growth trajectory of this business vertical across the two countries.

North America Hyperscale Data Center Market by Component Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Cooling

Solution

IT racks & enclosures

Service

Power

Monitoring Services

LV/MV distribution

DCIM

Networking Equipment

Maintenance & Support

Installation & Deployment

North America Hyperscale Data Center Market by Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises

North America Hyperscale Data Center Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Government

BFSI

Retail & e-Commerce

IT & Telecom

Entertainment & media

Others

North America Hyperscale Data Center Market Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

U.S.

Canada

North America Hyperscale Data Center Market Competitive Sphere (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Western Digital Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Schneider Electric SE

Nvidia Corporation

Nlyte Software

Microsoft Corporation

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Lenovo Group Limited

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Equinix Inc.

Dell Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Cisco Systems Inc.

Broadcom Ltd.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

ABB Ltd.

Europe Hyperscale Data Center Market Forecast 2027, COVID-19 Impact Statistics, Price Trends, Historic Data, Growth Prospects, Competitive Industry Share

Europe hyperscale data center market forecast may cross $25 billion by 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic had a mild effect on the regional industry as many sectors were temporarily closed due to severe shortage of raw materials and manpower. Europe hyperscale data center market share will grow at a strong pace due to the extensive penetration of digitization. Urbanization has played an important role in boosting the number of e-commerce businesses in recent years, ultimately powering the trends of online shopping and mobile wallets. Hyperscale data centers can efficiently handle large amounts of digital data. Moreover, sectors, such as e-commerce and retail have become aware of the importance and benefits of adopting advanced data management solutions, which will foster the deployment of hyperscale data centers.





Asia Pacific Hyperscale Data Center Market Forecast 2027, COVID-19 Impact Statistics, Price Trends, Historic Data, Growth Prospects, Competitive Industry Share

Asia Pacific hyperscale data center market value is likely to surpass $10 billion by 2027. The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the regional industry as the demand for digital payment platforms grew tremendously during this period. The growing volume of digital datasets in sectors like BFSI and the need to efficiently manage the same will positively affect Asia Pacific hyperscale data center market forecast. End-users in the BFSI sector are introducing a wide variety of advanced technologies, such as digital payments and mobile banking to cater to the high demand for convenient and fast-paced platforms among customers to carry out their financial transactions. However, the adoption of these technologies significantly increases the volume of digital data generated every day. Therefore, it becomes imperative to install hyperscale data centers to effectively store, maintain, and process these datasets. The BFSI sector is also heavily investing in a robust yet reliable data center infrastructure and is increasing its focus on implementing cloud solutions as they are flexible and cost-effective.



