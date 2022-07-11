Global Bottled Water Processing Market to Reach USD 321.8 Billion by 2028, Powered by Increase in Consumption of Bottled Water | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Bottled Water Processing Market size is expected to reach USD 321.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The increase in technological innovations in bottled water equipment and increasing awareness regarding water and wastewater treatment is anticipated to augment the global bottled water processing market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Bottled Water Processing Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Still Water, and Sparkling Water), By Packaging Material (Plastic, Glass, and Others), By Equipment (Filters, Bottle Washers, Fillers & Cappers, Blow Molders, and Others), By Technology (Ion Exchange and Demineralisation, Disinfection, Filtration, and Packaging) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).” The global bottled water processing market was USD 201.7 Billion in 2020.



Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Bottled Water Processing market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% during the forecast period.

The Bottled Water Processing market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 201.7 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 321.8 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Bottled Water Processing market.



Market Dynamics:

Increase in Consumption of Bottled Water to Augment Bottled Water Processing Market

Bottled water is considered as a healthy alternative to other unhealthy packaged drinks. According to the International Bottled Water Association, the per capita consumption of carbonated soft drinks has dropped by 10 gallons since 2010 and the consumption of bottled water has increased by 17.4 gallons and Americans projected to consume 15 billion gallons of bottled water in 2020, which is 4.2% more compared to 2019. This shift is due to the growing consumers’ preference for healthy hydration. Consumers nowadays are becoming more health conscious and choosing to drink fewer calories. Bottled water preference has also added benefit to help the environment and is considered to be 100% recyclable and use less plastic than other packaged beverages. Furthermore, according to Vantage market research, the per capita consumption of bottled water increased from 42.6 gallons per capita in 2018 to 44.2 gallons per capita in 2019. This in turn is expected to augment the growth of the bottled water processing market in the years to come.

Favourable Government Regulations to Support the Global Bottled Water Processing Market

The bottled water processing industry has been growing rapidly due to the implementation of stringent regulatory and sustainability policies by various authorized organizations. For instance, EPA, United States Environmental Protection Agency, issued the Ground Water Rule (GWR) to improve drinking water quality and provide protection from disease-causing microorganisms. The other major factor that is driving the growth of the bottled water processing market is technological innovations in bottled water equipment which is further supporting the growth of the market in the years to come. However, scarcity of energy increases operational cost which may restrain the growth of the bottled water processing market during the forecast period. Moreover, various market players are also implementing key strategies in order to develop innovative products with benefits owing to changing consumer preferences and to gain competitive advantage in the market. Furthermore, increase in retail and e-commerce channels is also expected to support the growth of the bottled water processing market.

Segmentation of Bottled Water Processing Market:

By Product Type-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Still Water

Sparkling Water

By Packaging Material-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Plastic

Glass

Others

By Equipment-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Filters

Bottle Washers

Fillers and Cappers

Blow Molders

Shrink Wrappers

Others

By Technology-(Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

Ion Exchange and Demieralisation

Disinfection

Filtration

Packaging

By region- (Revenue- USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/bottled-water-processing-market-1463

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the bottle industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Regional Analysis :

China Dominates the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is predicted to be a prominent region in the global bottled water processing market during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing preference for bottled water due to the growing health issues that are caused by contaminated water consumption. Furthermore, rising population and increase in purchasing power due to the economic development of countries like China and India has also led to the regional growth of the market.

North America and Europe are also likely to witness substantial growth in the bottled water processing market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in consumer awareness regarding high-quality and safe potable drinking water in the regions. Additionally, the presence of prominent players in the region is also expected to support the growth of the bottled water processing market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Bottled Water Processing Market:

Sr. No. Companies Headquarters 1. DowDupont Michigan, United States 2. GEA Düsseldorf, Germany 3. Alfa Laval Lund, Sweden 4. The 3M Company Minnesota, United States 5. Lennetech B.V. Delfgauw, The Netherlands 6. Suez Paris, France 7. Pall Corporation New York, United States 8. Pepsi Co New York, United States 9. Coca Cola Georgia, United States 10. Danone Paris, France

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. August, 2019: PepsiCo Inc. announced that LIFEWTR will be packaged in 100% rPET bottles and its bubly sparkling waters will no longer be packaged in plastic. Furthermore, the company’s AQUAFINA water brand also will offer aluminum can packaging in U.S. foodservice outlets, while the brand tests the packaging move in retail.

2. September 2021: Danone's Evian announced its partnership with Loop Industries for water bottles made with recycled plastic. Danone's Evian bottled water brand will be using new recycled plastic (rPET) prototype bottle technology from Loop Industries.

