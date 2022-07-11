Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 report provides an understanding and access to the Proteomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
- Trends in Proteomics partnering deals
- Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development
- Proteomics partnering contract documents
- Top Proteomics deals by value
The Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the Proteomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Proteomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Proteomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains links to online copies of actual Proteomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.
Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 includes:
- Trends in Proteomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to over 6000 Proteomics deal records and contract documents where available
- The leading antibody deals by value since 2010
- Most active Proteomics dealmakers since 2010
- The leading Proteomics partnering resources
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Proteomics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Proteomics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Proteomics dealmakers
2.4. Proteomics partnering by deal type
2.5. Proteomics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Proteomics partnering
2.6.1 Proteomics partnering headline values
2.6.2 Proteomics deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Proteomics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Proteomics royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading Proteomics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Proteomics deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active Proteomics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Proteomics dealmakers
4.3. Most active Proteomics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Proteomics dealmaking by technology type
Companies Mentioned
- 3SBio
- 20/20 BioResponse
- 21st Century Biochemicals
- A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute
- A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore
- A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (IME)
- AB Analitica
- Abbvie
- Abcam
- Ablynx
- Abnova
- Abraxis BioScience
- Absorption Systems
- Abt Bio Pharma Solutions
- Academy for Medical Development & Collaboration
- Acceleron Pharma
- Acella Pharmaceuticals
- ACGT
- Activiomics
- ActivX Biosciences
- ADC Biotechnology
- Adeona Pharmaceuticals
- Adimab
- Aduro BioTech
- Advaita
- Advanced Biological Laboratories
- Advanced BioScience Laboratories
- Advanced Manufacturing Fund
- Advinus Therapeutics
- Aelan Cell Technologies
- Aestus Therapeutic
- AEterna Zentaris
- Affibody
- Affomix
- Affymetrix
- Agilent Technologies
- AGTC
- Aileron Therapeutics
- Ajinomoto AminoScience
- Alamar Biosciences
- Albumedix
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Allergan
- Allozyne
- Almac Diagnostics
- Almac Group
- Almirall
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Althea Technologies
- Altus Pharmaceuticals
- Alzheimers Research UK
- Amarantus BioSciences
- Ambergen
- Ambrx
- American College of Cardiology
- American CryoStem
- American Health Assistance Foundation
- Amgen
- AmorChem
- Amplimmune
- Amunix
- Analytical Testing Laboratory
- AnaSpec
- Anchor Therapeutics
- Angel Biotechnology
- Anteo Diagnostics
- Anthera Pharmaceuticals
- Antigen Discovery
- Antitope
- Apeiron Biologics
- Applied Proteomics
- Arbor Vita
- Arbutus
- Arecor
- Ariadne Genomics
- ArmaGen
- Arrayit
- Artes Biotechnology
- Aspera
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Asuragen
- ATUM
- Auburn University
- Aurigene Discovery Technologies
- Aushon BioSystems
- Autism Speaks
- Autogenesis
- Auven Therapeutics
- Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota
- Avid Bioservices
- AvidBiotics
- Avila Therapeutics
- Avraham Pharmaceuticals
- Axil Scientific
- BaroFold
- Batavia Biosciences
- Baxter International
- Bayer
- Bayer CropScience
- Bayer Schering Pharma
- Baylor College of Medicine
- BellBrook Labs
- Bellus Health
- Berg
- BGI Americas
- BG Medicine
- Bicycle Therapeutics
- Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation
- Bio-Techne
- BioAtla
- Biocartis
- Biocius Life Sciences
- Biocrates
- Biodesix
- Bioeasy Diagnostica
- BioFocus
- Biogen
- Biognosys
- BioGrammatics
- Biomodels
- BioNova Cientifica
- Biopharm
- BioSante Pharmaceuticals
- BioSeek
- Bio Sidus Argentina
- BioSilta
- BioSystem Development
- Biotage
- Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC)
- Biotechnology Value Fund
- Biotest
- bioVidria
- BioWa
- Bioyong
- BluePen Biomarkers
- Blue Sky Biotech
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica
- BostonGene
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Bruker
- Bucher Biotec
- Bulldog Bio
- c-LEcta
- Caladrius Biosciences
- Caliber Biotherapeutics
- California Institute for Quantitative Biosciences (QB3)
- Calixar
- Cambridge Isotope Laboratories
- Cambridge Research Biochemicals
- Camino Partnership
- Cancer Research Technology
- Cancer Research UK
- Cangene
- Caprion Biosciences
- Caprion Proteomics
- Caprotec Bioanalytics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kxs8e