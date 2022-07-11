Toronto Chef Craig Wong Hits the Road for Never Have I Ever, TO Food Truck Tour

English French

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination Toronto is bringing a taste of the city’s diverse cuisine to more Canadians with the first Never Have I Ever, TO food truck tour. This one-of-a-kind food experience is an extension of Destination Toronto’s larger “ Never Have I Ever, TO ” social and digital campaign that sees Torontonians confessing the most well-known city attractions, adventures and tastes they have yet to experience.



With mouth-watering, never-created-before menu items developed by Chef Craig Wong of Patois Toronto and Bar Mignonette , each dish is inspired by an iconic Toronto neighbourhood and features Wong’s signature fusion of flavours. Kicking off Monday, July 11, the Never Have I Ever, TO food truck tour will make stops in Ottawa, Montreal and Kingston. Residents are encouraged to arrive early so they don’t miss out. Menu items are complimentary while supplies last.

“I’m so excited to be sharing, through food, the things that make up the city that I love so much. For this menu, I took it neighbourhood by neighbourhood, creating a lineup of dishes that have never been served this way before,” said Chef Craig Wong. “Through the Never Have I Ever, TO food truck tour, Canadians will experience the diverse flavours of each neighbourhood in each dish. I’ve taken inspiration in Koreatown, adding scotch bonnet to kimchi, introducing locally distilled Canadian whisky to a St. Lawrence market salad, bringing the fire of saganaki enjoyed on the Danforth on tour, and topping my favourite dessert with all the best baseball stadium snacks.”



Born and raised in Scarborough, Chef Wong’s family lived in Jamaica for more than three generations, and he is revered in Toronto and beyond for his Jamaican-Chinese inspired cuisine. His technique and skill have been acquired from years working in Michelin-starred restaurants. In 2014, Chef Wong opened Patois Toronto, which pairs traditional Chinese family-style dining with the bold flavours of Asia and the Caribbean. In 2020, he expanded his portfolio with Bar Mignonette, a seafood wine bar.

“Toronto’s authentic diversity of tastes driven by our talented culinary community is a must experience part of our city,” said Scott Beck, President & CEO of Destination Toronto. “We are excited to partner with Chef Wong on this Never Have I Ever, TO food truck, as we bring a unique Toronto tasting menu to three major cities in Ontario and Quebec where we will showcase firsthand our multicultural culinary community, enticing more foodies to travel to Toronto this summer.”

NEVER HAVE I EVER, TO FOOD TRUCK STOPS

OTTAWA – Little Italy (298 Preston Street) Monday July 11, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m. Tuesday July 12, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m.

MONTREAL – Old Port (245 Notre-Dame Street West) Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m.

KINGSTON – Downtown (41 Princess Street) Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 4 – 7 p.m.



CHEF WONG’S NEVER HAVE I EVER, TO MENU AND NEIGHBOURHOOD INSPIRATION:



The Midtown Sandwich Jerk Pork Belly Cubano, shaved ham, cheese, scotch bonnet kimchi, toasted sweet roll

The Old Town Salad Summer fruits & vegetables, aged smoked cheddar, Canadian Club & maple syrup vinaigrette

The West Side Bao Shrimp Salad on a Crispy Baotobiko, kewpie mayo, radish, cucumber

The East Side Flaming Patty Saganaki, Jamaican beef patty, rum

The City Centre French Toast Pretzel, cotton candy, caramel popcorn, cookie butter, condensed milk & syrup

