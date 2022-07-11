The progressing cavity pump market is anticipated to grow from an estimated USD 2.2 billion in 2022 to USD 2.8 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 5.3%

New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Progressing Cavity Pump Market by Pumping Capacity, Power Rating, End User, Product Type, Stage Type and Region - Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05391644/?utm_source=GNW



501–1,000 GPM: The second fastest-growing segment of the progressing cavity pump market, by pumping capacity“

501–1,000 GPM pumps widely used in wastewater treatment plants which are able to convey low to high viscous fluids. The rise in the investments in the wastewater treatment plants in developing regions such as Asia pacific and South America which are increasing measures towards sustainability is fuelling the demand for progressive cavity pumps with pumping capacity between 501–1,000 GPM during the forecast period.



The Oil & gas segment is anticipated to be the second largest progressing cavity pump market by end-user industry, during the forecast period

The oil & gas segment is expected to have the second largest market share during the forecast period.Progressing cavity pumps in oil & gas explorations benefit a lot in the pumping the underneath fluids especially in the enhanced oil recovery process.



The growing investments in the oil & gas explorations across countries is driving the demand for progressive cavity pumps in the Oil & gas segment.



North America is expected to account for the second-largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to be the second largest and fastest-growing market due to the growing investments in various end user industries such as oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment plants, food & beverages. New policies on treating wastewater and enhancing water infrastructure in US is propelling the demand for progressing cavity pumps in US.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 65%, Tier 2- 24%, and Tier 3- 11%

• By Designation: C-Level- 30%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 45%



By Region: Europe- 20%, Asia Pacific- 33%, North America- 27%, the Middle East & Africa- 8%, and South America- 12%



Note: Others includes product engineers, product specialists, and engineering leads.

Note: The tiers of the companies are defined on the basis of their total revenues as of 2017. Tier 1: > USD 1 billion, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3: < USD 500 million

The progressing cavity pump market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the progressing cavity pump market are NOV (US), NETZSCH (Germany), SEEPEX (Germany), CIRCOR International (US), Schlumberger (US), PCM (France).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global progressing cavity pump market, by product type, by stage type, by power rating, by pumping capacity, end-user industry, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also covers various important aspects of the market.



These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the progressing cavity pump market.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for progressing cavity pump, which would help equipment manufacturers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05391644/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________