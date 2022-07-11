Electric Heat Tracing Market Report 2022-2027: Technological Advancements in Medium Voltage Heating & Control Systems and Electric Heat Tracing Cables Present Opportunities

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Heat Tracing Market Research Report by Component, Type, Temperature, Application, Vertical, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electric Heat Tracing Market size was estimated at USD 2,493.28 million in 2020, USD 2,701.31 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.83% to reach USD 4,508.93 million by 2027.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Electric Heat Tracing to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market was studied across Control and Monitoring Systems, Electric Heat Tracing Cables, Power Connection Kits, and Thermal Insulation Materials. The Control and Monitoring Systems is further studied across Resistance Temperature Detectors, Thermocouples, and Thermostats.

Based on Type, the market was studied across Constant Wattage, Mineral-Insulated, Self-Regulating, and Skin Effect.

Based on Temperature, the market was studied across 101C to 250C, Above 250C, and Up to 100C.

Based on Application, the market was studied across Floor Heating and Roof & Gutter De-Icing.

Based on Vertical, the market was studied across Chemicals, Commercial, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Power & Energy, Pulp & Paper, Residential, Textile, Transportation, and Water & Wastewater Management.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Electric Heat Tracing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing Adoption of Electric Heat Tracing Systems Over Conventional Steam Tracing

5.1.1.2. Rising investment in the development of oil & gas pipeline infrastructure

5.1.1.3. Surging Demand from the Industrial, Commercial and Residential Applications

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Thermal Inconsistencies in Electric Heat Tracing Systems

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rising Adoption of Heat Tracing System in Power Plants, and Pharmaceutical & Chemical Industry

5.1.3.2. Technological Advancements in Medium Voltage Heating & Control Systems and Electric Heat Tracing Cables

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Installation Hazards Leading to Failure in Functioning and Shock & Fire

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Component



7. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Type



8. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Temperature



9. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Application



10. Electric Heat Tracing Market, by Vertical



11. Americas Electric Heat Tracing Market



12. Asia-Pacific Electric Heat Tracing Market



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Electric Heat Tracing Market



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



Companies Mentioned

BARTEC GmbH

Danfoss A/S

Drexan Energy Systems, Inc.

Drexma Industries Inc.

Ebeco AB

eltherm GmbH

Emerson Electric Co.

King Electric Company

Nexans S.A.

NIBE Industrier AB

nVent Electric PLC

Spirax-Sarco Engineering PLC

SST Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.

Trasor Corporation

Urecon Ltd. by GF Piping Systems

Warmup

Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company

Wuhu Jiahong New Materials Co., Ltd.

XAREX by E&STEC Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bssimi

Attachment