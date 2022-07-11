Jacquard fabric Market 2022 to Performance Impressive Growth | [No. of pages: 108] Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast Research, shares and strategies | by proficient market insights

PUNE, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacquard fabric market research report is an expert’s analysis which mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Jacquard fabric market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Jacquard fabric refers to the weaving method that the warp or weft yarn floats on the surface of the fabric or interweaves in accordance with the law. The finished products with jacquard technology are called jacquard fabrics.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Clothing

Decoration

Others

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Home Use

Commercial Use

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Global Jacquard Fabric Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Jacquard Fabric market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Clothing accounting for % of the Jacquard Fabric global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Home Use segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

China Jacquard Fabric market size is valued at US$ million in 2021, while the US and Europe Jacquard Fabric are US$ million and US$ million, severally. The proportion of the US is % in 2021, while China and Europe are % and % respectively, and it is predicted that China proportion will reach % in 2028, trailing a CAGR of % through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with CAGR %, %, and % respectively for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Jacquard Fabric landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ million by 2028 trailing a CAGR of % over the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Jacquard Fabric include Cannon Street Jersey Fabrics Limited(UK), Devantex(Belgium), Humphries Weaving Company(UK), Kuanging Industrial(China), Regal Fabircs(USA), Stellini Group(Italy), Foshan Qiaoli Chemical Fiber Weaving(China), Deertex(USA) and Jiaxing Yuelong Jacquard(China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

In terms of production side, this report researches the Jacquard Fabric capacity, production, growth rate, market share by manufacturers and by region (region level and country level), from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

In terms of sales side, this report focuses on the sales of Jacquard Fabric by region (region level and country level), by company, by Type and by Application. from 2017 to 2022 and forecast to 2028.

Global Jacquard Fabric Scope and Segment

Jacquard Fabric market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Jacquard Fabric market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report -

Leading players of Jacquard fabric including: -

Cannon Street Jersey Fabrics Limited(UK)

Devantex(Belgium)

Humphries Weaving Company(UK)

Kuanging Industrial(China)

Regal Fabircs(USA)

Stellini Group(Italy)

Foshan Qiaoli Chemical Fiber Weaving(China)

Deertex(USA)

Jiaxing Yuelong Jacquard(China)

Hangzhou Tianye Jacquard(China)

Nantong Jialiang Texitle(China)

Key Developments in the Jacquard fabric Market: -

To describe Jacquard fabric Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force

To analyze the manufacturers of Jacquard fabric, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share

To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Jacquard fabric market share

To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application

To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications

To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.

To describe Jacquard fabric sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.

