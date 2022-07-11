LAMEA Precision Farming Market Report 2022-2027: Featuring Key Players Trimble, CNH Industrial, Hexagon Agriculture & Others

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LAMEA Precision Farming Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Offering, By Application, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Latin America, Middle East and Africa Precision Farming Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2021 2027).



The smartphone is one of the most widely used technological innovations in history, and with the proliferation of user-friendly agricultural apps, cell phones are growing into effective and portable tools for farmers. The majority of smartphone apps are inexpensive and provide useful farming information like weather and climatic conditions.

These apps are effective in assisting farmers in making informed decisions. Smartphones can be used in conjunction with a number of hardware devices like sensors, high-resolution cameras, and GPS receivers, to accomplish tasks including sample collection, aerial photography, and record-keeping.



One of the major industry trends is the growing need for climate information services, which helps farmers manage climate change and unpredictability by allowing them to make better agricultural decisions. In addition, the increased demand for cloud platforms for climate services is driving the precision farming market.

Some of the technologies utilized in irrigation management include weather-based controllers, rain sensors, temperature sensors, network components, water meters, and sensor-based controllers. The expanding use of precision instruments for irrigation management applications is driven by the rising demand for water conservation and food production, and the reduction of resource waste.



With the rising adoption of smartphones and the internet, farmers are gradually adopting the latest technologies in different countries of the regional market. The expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the application of advanced analytics by farmers are driving the precision farming business in the region forward.

In addition, advanced analytics is a subset of data science, which uses a variety of data forecasting tools and procedures to ensure that crops and soils are well-fed. This has the effect of assisting farmers in organizing their activities.



Farmers are more focused on sustainable agriculture practices such as natural resource conservation as a result of rising environmental concerns. As a result, there is a greater requirement to enhance crop nutrition and protection. Technological improvements, such as vertical farms with intelligent design, have opened up a slew of new prospects for increasing yields and reducing waste.



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Guidance Technology, Remote Sensing Technology, Variable Rate Technology. Based on Offering, the market is segmented into Hardware (Automation & Control Systems and Sensing & Monitoring Devices), Software (Local/Web-based and Cloud-based), and Services.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Yield Monitoring, Field Mapping, Weather Tracking & Forecasting, Variable Rate Application, Crop Scouting, Inventory Management, Farm Labour Management, Financial Management and Others.





Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Technology

Guidance Technology

Remote Sensing Technology

Variable Rate Technology

By Offering

Hardware

Automation & Control Systems

Sensing & Monitoring Devices

Software

Local/Web-based

Cloud-based

Services

By Application

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Variable Rate Application

Crop Scouting

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

By Country

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Publisher Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.3 Top Winning Strategies



Chapter 4. LAMEA Precision Farming Market by Technology

4.1 LAMEA Guidance Technology Market by Country

4.2 LAMEA Remote Sensing Technology Market by Country

4.3 LAMEA Variable Rate Technology Market by Country



Chapter 5. LAMEA Precision Farming Market by Offering

5.1 LAMEA Hardware Market by Country

5.2 LAMEA Precision Farming Market by Hardware Type

5.3 LAMEA Software Market by Country

5.4 LAMEA Precision Farming Market by Software Type

5.5 LAMEA Services Market by Country



Chapter 6. LAMEA Precision Farming Market by Application

6.1 LAMEA Yield Monitoring Market by Country

6.2 LAMEA Field Mapping Market by Country

6.3 LAMEA Weather Tracking & Forecasting Market by Country

6.4 LAMEA Variable Rate Application Market by Country

6.5 LAMEA Crop Scouting Market by Country

6.6 LAMEA Inventory Management Market by Country

6.7 LAMEA Farm Labor Management Market by Country

6.8 LAMEA Financial Management Market by Country

6.9 LAMEA Others Market by Country



Chapter 7. LAMEA Precision Farming Market by Country



Companies Mentioned

Trimble, Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Topcon Corporation (Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc.)

Hexagon AB (Hexagon Agriculture)

CropX, Inc.

CropIn Technology Solutions Private Limited

Telus International, Inc.

Deere & Company

AGCO Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ar4mu