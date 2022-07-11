Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022-2027: Automated Delivery Drones Present Opportunities

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Retail And Wholesale Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global retail and wholesale market is expected to grow from $65,771.61 billion in 2021 to $72,696.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The market is expected to grow to $1,04,323.78 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the retail and wholesale market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the retail and wholesale market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Many retailers and wholesalers are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This technology is being deployed to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations to engage customers, and build loyalty, data has become critical for most retail operations. With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyze data, it will become easier for retails to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers, thus it is expected to drive the market going forward.



The retail/e-commerce market is increasingly investing in drones to reduce delivery times and increase profitability. A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), that is remotely controlled or flies autonomously using software-controlled flight plans in their systems.

Using a drone for delivery allows retailers to cut costs and help in providing customers with their products earlier than traditional delivery methods. For example, Amazon has been investing in its Prime Air deliveries via drones, which claims to complete the delivery within 30 minutes. Amazon has started delivery trials via drones in the UK but is still waiting for regulatory approval in the US.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Retail And Wholesale Market Characteristics



4. Retail And Wholesale Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Retail And Wholesale Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Retail And Wholesale Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Retail And Wholesale Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Retail And Wholesale



9. Retail And Wholesale Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Retail And Wholesale Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Retail And Wholesale Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, Segmentation By Type

Retail

Wholesale

11.2. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, Segmentation By Ownership

Retail Chain/Wholesale Chain

Independent Retailer/Independent Wholesalers

11.3. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, Segmentation By Price Range

Premium

Mid-Range

Economy

11.4. Global Retail And Wholesale Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Online

Other Distribution Channels

12. Retail And Wholesale Market Segments



13. Retail And Wholesale Market Metrics



14. Asia-Pacific Retail And Wholesale Market



15. Western Europe Retail And Wholesale Market



16. Eastern Europe Retail And Wholesale Market



17. North America Retail And Wholesale Market



18. South America Retail And Wholesale Market



19. Middle East Retail And Wholesale Market



20. Africa Retail And Wholesale Market



21. Retail And Wholesale Market Competitive Landscape



22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Retail And Wholesale Market



23. Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Walmart Inc.

Sinopec Limited

Amazon.com Inc.

PetroChina Company Limited

AmerisourceBergen Corp.

CVS Health Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corp.

McKesson Corporation

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

The Kroger Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uj4i0t