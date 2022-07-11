ASDS Launches Registration for its 2022 Annual Meeting — Back In-Person

Rolling Meadows, IL, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) has opened registration for its first in-person annual meeting since 2019. The meeting will take place on Oct. 6-10 in Denver, Colorado, and features three educational program tracks with more than 70 sessions — 23 of which are brand new. Early-bird pricing is available until Sept. 1, saving ASDS members $200 on the general registration fee.

“We’re looking forward to hosting board certified dermatologists and their office staff back together again, providing premier education on the latest innovations and techniques for all career levels,” said ASDS President Sue Ellen Cox, MD. “The ASDS Annual Meeting has reached record attendance in recent years, even through the pandemic when we met virtually, but nothing replaces the meaningful interactions and interactive, hands-on education that we offer in-person.”

Patient demonstrations and hands-on opportunities deliver valuable pearls from experts in dermatologic surgery. The 2022 meeting offers multiple sessions where attendees can learn in an intimate and interactive environment:

Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Pre-conference “Chemical Peels Workshop”

Friday, Oct. 7 at 1:30 p.m. — “Advanced Injection Techniques”

Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. — “Rejuvenation Without Fillers or Toxins – Devices, Peels and Threads”

Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. — NEW! “Hands-on Workshop: Residents and Fellows-in Training Surgical and Reconstruction Skills”

Monday, Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. — “Chairside with the Masters”

Three of the nine plenary sessions are new, including “Cultural Competence and Wellness,” “Innovative Treatments from Around the World” and “Emerging Concepts.” Special lectures include the annual Lawrence Field, MD, Honorary Lecture; the fourth annual Vic Narurkar, MD, Innovations in Aesthetic Dermatology Lecture; and the keynote from inspirational Boston marathon hero, humanitarian and award-winning physician Natalie Stavas, MD. Dr. Stavas is an Assistant Professor of Pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego, specializing in work with vulnerable children, victims of abuse and decreasing youth violence. On April 15, 2013, Dr. Stavas approached the finish line of her fifth Boston Marathon. Just blocks away, she heard explosions, ran towards them and began administering CPR, applying tourniquets and triaging the wounded. Her presentation “Running Towards Chaos” will detail her approach to attacking every obstacle with the attitude that it actually makes chaos more manageable.

“The content at this year’s meeting is packed with valuable education on relevant topics affecting dermatologists across the globe, which our esteemed faculty has procured to rejuvenate the program with updated educational tracks including the addition of 23 new sessions,” said ASDS Annual Meeting Work Group Chair Deirdre Hooper, MD. “Our balanced program allows dermatologists the ability to customize their experience based on their specific interests and strengthen their expertise in a meaningful way with like-minded colleagues.”

The pre-conference sessions on Thursday, Oct. 6 include, “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Workshop,” “Chemical Peels Workshop,” “Unplugged: Straight Talk About Devices and More” and Industry Organized Hot Topic Dinners. The following morning will begin with live presentations of top-rated scientific abstracts at the “Best of” sessions. More than 200 physician and industry abstracts will be available on video in the Exhibit Hall, and entries are still being accepted at asds.net/call-for-abstracts . Late-breaking physician abstracts are being accepted through Aug. 15 and industry abstracts through Aug. 31.

Throughout the four-day conference, attendees can find relatable topics no matter where they are in their careers. Residents and dermatologists in a fellowship program will enjoy targeted sessions and activities such as the “Resident Networking Event,” “Resident / Early Career Roundtables: Creating Connections for Advice, Leadership, Practice Management and Career Development,” the popular and lively “Golden Scalpel Knowledge Bowl,” a new “Hands-on Workshop: Residents and Fellows-in Training Surgical and Reconstruction Skills” and the “Resident Reception.”

“After two years of virtual meetings, we are especially looking forward to the in-person networking events and opportunities for attendees to connect with industry representatives in the Exhibit Hall,” added ASDS Annual Meeting Work Group Co-chair H. William Higgins, II, MD, MBE. “There will be ample time for attendees to interact with one another and meet with their industry vendors or discover new partners that may benefit their practice.”

Official social events will include a welcome reception on Friday, cocktail hour and Annual Gala on Saturday, Sample Sunday in the Exhibit Hall and several networking breaks between sessions throughout the meeting.

Attendees can claim up to 29.50 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Select sessions will be recorded and available for purchase. The full agenda and registration details are available at asds.net/AnnualMeeting . Contact education@asds.net with any questions.

