Sounding Board and Ancestry Team Up to Deliver “The Value of Leadership Coaching Amid Turbulence and Disruption”

WHO: Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board , the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap WHAT: Will join Deb Liu, president and CEO of Ancestry, to present an HCI webcast titled “The Value of Leadership Coaching Amid Turbulence and Disruption.” WHEN: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET. WHERE: For more information, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/webinar/value-of-leadership-coaching.

In today’s dynamic and often turbulent world, even a shred of certainty is welcome – especially for business leaders. To help navigate the challenges associated with continuous change and market disruption, leaders need to sharpen and develop their own skills. Given the proven benefits of leadership coaching, this is the time to be intentional about development for both leaders and their teams.

During this HCI webcast, Christine Tao, co-founder and CEO of Sounding Board, and Deb Liu, president and CEO of Ancestry, will discuss why talent leaders should invest in leadership coaching as a critical tool to enhance the employee experience at all levels. Tao and Liu will also examine the value of this particular strategy for individuals and their organizations in these unusually stimulating environs and explain what could happen if leaders don’t prioritize leadership development in the short- and long-term.

For session details, including registration, visit https://www.soundingboardinc.com/webinar/value-of-leadership-coaching.

About Sounding Board, Inc.

Sounding Board is the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap. We empower talent leaders. Aligned with behavioral science-backed leadership development, our platform delivers unparalleled flexibility and measurable impact in leadership coaching engagements. With group coaching and virtual 1:1 engagements, talent leaders can use our industry-leading leader development platform and managed network of certified coaches to reduce administrative burden while developing leaders at scale.

Sounding Board’s network of world-class coaches covers more than 60 countries and 15+ languages. Using enterprise leadership coaching solutions designed to drive organizational impact, Sounding Board has helped hypergrowth organizations like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, and enterprises like VMware, Mozilla and Bloomberg advance their leaders’ performance at scale. In 2021, Co-Founders Christine Tao and Lori Mazan were named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021. Sounding Board was named one of 2021's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and is a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution, a Stevie International Business Award Winner, GSV EdTech 150 winner and a Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award winner.