Goodfood Partners with Pusateri’s for On-Demand Grocery Service

TORONTO and MONTREAL, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfood Market Corp. (“Goodfood” or “the Company”) (TSX: FOOD) a leading meal kit and online grocery company is expanding its selection of high-quality products, fresh produce and everyday meal solutions by partnering with the leading gourmet grocer Pusateri’s Fine Foods .

Earlier this month, Goodfood customers gained access to a variety of delicious ready-to-eat meals from Pusateri’s when they order from the brand’s popular On-Demand service. These menu items will include an assortment of freshly prepared meal bowls, and the brand’s classic dishes: Lasagna, Shepherd’s Pie, and Truffle Mac and Cheese. To learn more about the products available, visit makegoodfood.ca .

“As Goodfood delivers more fresh, high-quality meal solutions to the homes of Canadians with our convenient On-Demand service, we’re pleased to offer them a greater selection of unique, artisanal products thanks to our new partnership with Pusateri’s Fine Foods,” says Goodfood Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Ferrari. “This partnership was a natural fit for us because Pusateri’s, like Goodfood, is known for their premium ingredients and high standards of quality.”

This partnership will allow Goodfood to provide customers with meal solutions for breakfast, lunch and dinner for those looking for ready-to-eat options that can be delivered in 30 minutes, without the need for a subscription service.

The addition of Pusateri’s easy gourmet meal options to Goodfood’s On-Demand rapid delivery service is just another example of how the brand is continually evolving to provide Canadians with convenient, fresh, and delicious ideas for every meal of the day without sacrificing quality.

“We know that life gets busy and it’s not always easy to come up with meal ideas that are quick, healthy, and delicious. That’s why we’ve made it our mission to streamline the meal planning and preparation process with our convenient on-demand delivery service,” says Ferrari. “And with our new partnership with Pusateri’s, Canadians will have even more opportunities to enjoy gourmet cuisine without the hassle.”

About Goodfood

Goodfood (TSX:FOOD) is a leading online grocery company in Canada, delivering fresh meal solutions and grocery items that make it easy for customers from across Canada to enjoy delicious meals at home every day. Goodfood’s vision is to be in every kitchen every day by enabling users to complete their grocery shopping and meal planning in minutes. Goodfood clients have access to a unique selection of online products as well as exclusive pricing made possible by its world-class direct-to-consumer infrastructure and technology that eliminate food waste and costly retail overhead. The Company’s main production facility and administrative offices are based in Montreal, Québec, with additional production facilities located in the provinces of Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia.

About Pusateri’s Fine Foods

Pusateri’s heart remains with our founder, Cosimo Pusateri, who arrived in Canada from Sicily with his family as a boy in 1957. Cosimo transformed his family’s neighborhood market in Toronto’s Little Italy into the fine food shopping destination we are today, specializing in house-made prepared foods with an unrivaled selection of fresh, gourmet, artisanal, and specialty products from local and international producers, delivered through an intimate shopping experience.

Cosimo was beloved for his ability to talk to anyone about food, family, and the finer things in life. He believed in the best—and only the best. His spirit remains our guiding principle and our standard of excellence. Today, Pusateri’s operates five Toronto shopping locations, catering services, and online shopping and delivery.

