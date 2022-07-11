Veteran Nashville Banker Joins CapStar

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), announced today the hiring of Brennon Gomm as Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager for the Nashville (Davidson County) team, serving small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, real estate investors, and relationship retail customers.



“We are pleased to add Brennon to our growing Middle Tennessee team,” said Ken Webb, CapStar’s Middle Tennessee Market Chairman. “Following the addition of Richard Stone, Reliant’s former Rutherford County Market President, we now have fourteen Nashville Metro Commercial Relationship Managers across Davidson, Rutherford, Sumner, and Williamson Counties. Expanding from a principally Davidson County-focused strategy and smaller number of bankers, this proactive broader investment is leading to increased deposit and loan pipelines and results. Brennon is another great addition, and we look forward to his contributions. I am confident he will bring tremendous energy to CapStar.”

Brennon Gomm, Commercial Relationship Manager (brennon.gomm@capstarbank.com)

Brennon has 21 years of banking experience. He joins CapStar having served U.S. Bank as a Nashville Commercial Relationship Manager for three years where he was ranked as the #1 Commercial Relationship Manager nationally in their Emerging Business Banking division (businesses with $5 million to $50 million in annual revenue) and was on track for the same achievement in 2022.



Previously, he worked at First Citizens in Nashville for three years as a Commercial Relationship Manager after being recruited internally from First Citizen’s Seattle office, which was the Bank’s #1 performing Target Market. Brennon is a coach for the Hendersonville Soccer Club and serves on the board of directors of the Music Row Networking Group, leading weekly networking events for local professionals.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.2 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 23 financial centers across 13 Tennessee counties.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:

Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579

nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com



