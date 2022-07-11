CapStar Announces Significant Chattanooga Investment

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Bank, a subsidiary of CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: CSTR), today announced the addition of four seasoned, local bankers doubling the size of the Bank’s recently developed Chattanooga banking group. Members of the new lift out team will join CapStar’s Chattanooga Market President Brian Paris and four veteran Commercial Relationship Managers to form one of the region’s strongest banking teams. CapStar’s full-service office located on the ground floor of the historic James Building at 735 Broad Street is anticipated to open in early August.



“We are thrilled to welcome the addition of these well-recognized market leaders,” said Chattanooga Market President Brian Paris. “CapStar’s focus on hiring top talent and emphasis on flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service creates a great work environment and is a competitive advantage that is being well received in the market. In only eight months, we are nearly $200 million in assets which allowed us to reach preprovision profitability in six months. Chattanooga is routinely cited as a strong, up and coming city having recently been recognized as the most popular Tennessee city people are moving to. Our investment in top talent, in addition to our forthcoming marque location, will position us to capitalize on a tremendous opportunity.”

Kitty Griffith, Commercial Relationship Manager (kitty.griffith@capstarbank.com)

Kitty has 27 years of Chattanooga banking experience most recently serving as Relationship Manager at SimplyBank. Her experiences include Branch Manager roles at AmSouth, SunTrust, and Synovus followed by business and commercial banking positions for Atlantic Capital and BancorpSouth. Kitty is a graduate of Leadership Chattanooga. She is a former member of the Kiwanis Club of Chattanooga and Hospice of Chattanooga Foundation.

Rex Rutledge, Commercial Relationship Manager (rex.rutledge@capstarbank.com)

Rex has 25 years of Chattanooga banking experience most recently serving as Directing Development Officer for SimplyBank. Previously, he served as a Commercial Relationship Manager for BB&T, Synovus, and Truist. While at BB&T, Rex was recognized five times as a Sterling Performer Annual Winner. He is a graduate of Leadership Chattanooga and the graduate school of banking at Wake Forest University. Rex is a board member for Junior Achievement and former board member of Friends of Outdoor Chattanooga.

Craig Miller, Commercial Relationship Manager (craig.miller@capstarbank.com)

Craig has 17 years of Chattanooga banking experience most recently serving as Chattanooga President for Southern Heritage Bank. Previously, he served as a Commercial Relationship Manager for Bank of America, First Volunteer, and Synovus. Craig is a graduate of Leadership Chattanooga. He is a board member of the Volunteers in Medicine, Tennessee Small Business Development Centers State Board, Chattanooga Regional Manufacturers Association, and Rotary Club of Hamilton Place.

Mikey Feher, Commercial Relationship Manager (mikey.feher@capstarbank.com)

Mikey has five years of Chattanooga financial services experience most recently serving as a Junior Partner at Lawson Winchester Wealth Management. He is a recent graduate of Lipscomb University where he played on the Men’s golf team.

About CapStar

CapStar Bank, with assets of $3.2 billion, provides a relationship-based and highly personal banking experience to small to mid-sized private businesses, professionals, and individuals. Focused on delivering superior flexibility, responsiveness, and customer service, CapStar serves customers through highly-skilled employees, digital channels, as well as 23 financial centers across 13 Tennessee counties.

For more information about CapStar, please visit www.capstarbank.com.

For more information, contact:

Nicole Gibbs, (423) 457-4579

nicole.gibbs@capstarbank.com