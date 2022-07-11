The global digital printing packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 29.4 billion in 2022 to USD 45.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2027

New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Digital Printing Packaging Market by Printing Inks, Printing Technology, Format, Packaging Type, End-use Industry and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04364896/?utm_source=GNW

There is a rise in demand for economical, sustainable, and innovative printing technologies.



Inkjet printing to be the fastest growing printing technology in digital printing packaging market

Inkjet printing system, also known as binder jetting technology, involves the selective deposition of a liquid binding agent to join powder particles; the layers of powder material are bonded to form an object.Inkjet printing does not employ heat in the printing process, unlike other technologies where heat can create residual stress in the parts.



This system enables the building of multiple different parts on a single print bed and prints finer, smoother details through higher print head resolution.



Inkjet printing system has been prevalent in the printing market since 1951, and the extensive use of this technology began in the late 1970s.The growth of this technology is attributed to the introduction of high-speed, commercial color printing inkjet system.



Other factors for the increasing adoption of inkjet printers are the low cost of the machine, ability to produce good quality printing at a low maintenance cost, small size, and fast printing.



Full color printing segment to be the second largest format in digital printing packaging during the forecast period.

Full color printing uses the basic four colors of ink: cyan, magenta, yellow, and black, to create different color combinations.These are called process colors.



Full color printing increases the accuracy of communication. It allows the printing of more vivid and complex images with different shades, patterns, and color transitions than traditional screen printing and can be used on a variety of surfaces.



Europe to be the third largest market for digital printing packaging

The demand for digital printing packaging is expected to be supported by the growth of industries such as cosmetics and industrial manufacturing.The digital printing packaging market in Europe is likely to post steady growth over the forecast period as a result of increased spending on consumer packed goods and growth in industrial activities.



Focus on reducing packaging waste and food waste will also drive the market for digital printing packaging as it is cost-effective and reduces wastage by increasing the shelf life of products.

Due to technological developments in countries such as Germany, the UK, Italy, and France, the digital printing packaging market in these countries is projected to grow at a steady rate compared to the remaining European countries.



This study has been validated through primaries conducted with various industry experts worldwide. These primary sources have been divided into 3 categories, namely by company, by designation, and by region.

• By Department- Sales/Marketing – 46.7%, Production – 30%, CXOs – 23.3%

• By Designation- Managers – 55.7%, CXOs – 23.3%, Executives– 21%

• By Region- North America- 30%, Europe- 23%, Asia Pacific- 27%, and Rest of World - 20%

The digital printing packaging market comprises major solution providers, Huhtamaki (Finland), Constantia Flexibles (Austria), Quad/Graphics, Inc. (US), THIMM The Highpack Group (Germany), Printpack (US), DS Smith (UK), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), Krones AG (Germany), CCL Industries Inc. (Canada) and ePac Holdings, LLC. (US) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the digital printing packaging market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the digital printing packaging market based on Printing Inks (Solvent-based, UV-based, Aqueous, Others), Printing Technology (Thermal transfer printing, Inkjet printing, Electrophotography & electrostatic printing, Others), Format (Full color printing, Variable data printing, Large format printing, Others), Packaging Type (Corrugated, Folding cartons, Flexible packaging, Labels, Others), End-use Industry (Food & beverage, Pharmaceuticals and healthcare, Household & cosmetic products, Others) and Region.The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the digital printing packaging market.



The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.

