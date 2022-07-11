The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2022-2032: Flexible Electronics, Smart Textiles & Biosensors Presents Opportunities

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Graphene and 2D Materials 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for graphene has grown hugely in the past decade, with numerous products now on the market and more to come as graphene producers record steadily increasing revenues and OEMs witnessing significant returns in clothing, sportswear, footwear, tires, batteries etc. The market for graphene in batteries is witnessing large-scale investments.
Graphene is attracting increasing attention from investors, researchers and industrial players due to exceptional mechanical, electronic, and thermal properties. Graphene is available in multi-ton quantities from many producers and has been identified by many industry sectors as key materials that will drive future product development in flexible electronics, smart textiles, biosensors, drug delivery, water filtration, supercapacitors and more.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2 OVERVIEW OF GRAPHENE
3 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION
3.1 Quality
3.2 Assessment of graphene production methods
4 REGULATIONS
4.1 Environmental, health and safety regulation
4.1.1 Europe
4.1.2 United States
4.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2 Workplace exposure
5 GRAPHENE PATENTS AND PUBLICATIONS
6 GRAPHENE PRODUCTION
6.1 Commercial production capacities
6.2 Graphene oxide and reduced Graphene Oxide production capacities
6.2.1 By producer
6.3 Graphene nanoplatelets production capacities
6.3.1 By producer
6.4 CVD graphene film
6.4.1 By producer
6.5 Graphene production issues and challenges
6.5.1 Oversupply
6.5.2 Quality
6.5.3 Large-volume markets
6.5.4 Commoditisation
6.5.5 Industrial end-user perspective
7 GRAPHENE PRICING
7.1 Pristine graphene flakes pricing/CVD graphene
7.2 Few-Layer graphene pricing
7.3 Graphene nanoplatelets pricing
7.4 Graphene oxide (GO) and reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO) pricing
7.5 Graphene quantum dots pricing
7.6 Multilayer graphene (MLG) pricing
7.7 Graphene ink
8 MARKETS FOR GRAPHENE
8.1 3D Printing
8.2 Adhesives
8.3 Aerospace
8.4 Automotive
8.5 Batteries
8.6 Composites
8.7 Conductive Inks
8.8 Construction And Buildings
8.9 Electronics
8.9.1 Wearable Electronics And Displays
8.9.2 Transistors And Integrated Circuits
8.9.3 Memory Devices
8.10 Filter Media
8.11 Fuel Cells
8.12 Life Sciences And Medicine
8.13 Lighting
8.14 Lubricants
8.15 Oil And Gas
8.16 Paints And Coatings
8.17 Photonics
8.18 Photovoltaics
8.19 Rubber And Tires
8.20 Sensors
8.21 Textiles And Apparel
8.22 Supercapacitors
8.23 Other Markets
9 GRAPHENE PRODUCER ASSESSMENT
9.1 Types of graphene produced, by producer
9.2 Markets targeted, by producer
9.3 Graphene product developers target markets
10 GRAPHENE COMPANY PROFILES
11 GRAPHENE EX-PRODUCERS AND PRODUCT DEVELOPERS
12 OTHER 2-D MATERIALS
12.1 Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2D materials
12.2 2D Materials Production Methods
12.3 Types Of 2D Materials
12.4 2D Materials Producer And Supplier Profiles
