SincereDogeDAO Unveils New Ecosystem and Token Presale

Los Angeles, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This comprehensive platform will allow users to interact with each other and access various services. The company's upcoming token presale will provide investors with an opportunity to obtain early access to this exciting new project.

The Ongoing Presale of $SDAO

Earlier this month, SincereDogeDAO announced the beginning of its token presale on Unicrypt. The operation will see the locking of 70% of the $BNB raised in the round.

The presale price is 61,000 $SDAO per $BNB, with a spending per wallet limited to 2 $BNB during the event. The founders selected a soft cap threshold of 500 $BNB while fixating the hard cap limit at 1,000 $BNB.

Unicrypt estimates the end of the presale round at July 21st. Therefore, investors will only have a limited chance to grab $SDAO tokens before the project officially starts. The official price of the token at launch will be 54,900 $SDAO per $BNB.

An Ambitious Ecosystem

In the Sincere Doge Ecosystem, SincereDogeDAO is the most significant component. Community autonomy-based methods can help the Sincere Doge Ecosystem run more smoothly.

Those helping other members of the community invest in smart contracts can get rewards for their assistance. Moreover, every user’s investment will be publicly visible.

The SincereDoge ecosystem's growth must be in sync with the present state of encryption technology and development. The SincereDoge ecosystem is open to any blockchain-based project with growth potential.

The project’s native token ($SDAO) is available for presale at Unicrypt with clear tokenomics.

The project’s Treasury gets its funding through transaction fees. The reward distribution mechanism will receive 30 BNB for every 40 BNB raised in $SDAO. Furthermore, out of this total amount, the system will burn 5 $BNB in $SDAO and 5 $BNB in $SDoge.

Smart contracts will take care of everything in this project. Seventy percent of investment proceeds will go, in a proportionate manner, to investors. The remaining thirty percent will be part of the project’s token burning system.

About SincereDogeDAO

On the BNB Chain, SincereDogeDAO plans to grow as a DAO for investment. Community members can participate in the investment process by staking and voting on proposals.

SincereDogeDAO is on a mission to build an inclusive, democratic, transparent, and permissionless ecosystem for all crypto community members. The founders believe everyone should have a say in how the community evolves. In order to achieve this result, no one should have undue influence over decision-making.

The team wishes to create a space where everyone can contribute and benefit from the group's collective wisdom.

The team’s vision is evident even from its logo. The blue flag that appears in the emblem is a representation of liberty and democracy.

Anyone interested in this project can check its website and the social media pages below.

Twitter | Telegram (Global) | Telegram (China) | Telegram (Turkey)

