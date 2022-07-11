New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glass Packaging Market Report 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291771/?utm_source=GNW



The Glass Packaging Market Report 2022-2032:



Glass is a Widely Used Packaging Material



Glass is frequently utilised as a packaging material because of properties including recycle, reuse, and neutral reaction. It prevents illness while keeping foods and drinks fresh for a very long time. For example, beer is preserved by being stored in dark glass bottles. Glass is also used in chemical packing since it has a balanced composition and does not react. Because of its appealing look, glass packaging appeals to consumers. Glass can be recycled endlessly without sacrificing its grade or purity and is entirely recyclable. Recycling glass is a closed-loop process that generates no waste or byproducts. One of the few substances that can then be recycled multiple times without losing quality is glass.



Operational Challenges Associated with Glass Packaging



Glass has a strong and fragile nature. It supports the packaging’s contents and has a rigid form. A strong impact can damage a container, making the contents useless and wasting the material. The ability to sustain a forceful hit without exploding and spilling everything is superior in both metal and fabric. Glass is vulnerable to sudden temperature changes as well. By heating glass and then immediately exposing it to cool water or air, you can cause it to shatter. Fewer items can be sent in a single shipment since this material cannot be packaged as securely inside a cargo container as metal and plastic can. This is due to the fragility of the material. Shipping rates for glass bottles or containers are significantly higher than for comparable plastic or aluminium equivalents due to this along with the aspect that glassware weighs more than plastic or metal.



Segments Covered in the Report



Market Segment by Type

• Silica Glass

• Lime Glass

• Pyrex Glass

• Other Glass Type



Market Segment by Product Type

• Glass Bottles

• Glass Jars

• Glass Flacons

• Tubular Glass Vials

• Other Product Type



Market Segment by Application

• Alcoholic Beverage Packaging

• Non-Alcoholic Beverage Packaging

• Food Packaging

• Pharmaceutical Packaging

• Personal Care Product Packaging

• Other Applications



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

• U.S.

• Canada



Europe

• Germany

• Spain

• United Kingdom

• France

• Italy

• Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• Rest of Asia Pacific



South America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Turkey

• Rest of MEA



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Glass Packaging Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

• Amcor Limited

• Acme Vial and Glass Company, LLC

• Ardagh Packaging Holdings Limited

• Beatson Clark Ltd

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Bormioli Rocco SPA

• DWK Life Sciences GmbH

• Gerresheimer AG

• Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited

• Nipro Corporation

• O. Berk Company, LLC

• Owens-Illinois, Inc.

• Piramal Glass Limited

• Saint Gobain S.A.

• Schott

• Stevanato Group

• Vetropack Holding AG

• Vidrala S.A.

• Vitro Packaging, LLC.

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc



