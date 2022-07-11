Oncology Information System Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Advanced Data Systems & Others

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Information System Market by Product and Service, Application, End User (Hospitals & diagnostic imaging centers, Ablation & Cancer Care Centers, Government Institutions and Research Facilities) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Oncology information systems manage data from various treatment schedules, treatment plans, and treatment delivery for each patient. Focus on laying a framework for standardization in OIS is further advancing the level of care for each cancer patient through a multidisciplinary approach.

Factors such as the increasing adoption of OIS solutions to curtail the increasing cost of care and growing cases of cancer are expected to witness strong growth during the forecasted period. For instance, as per National Cancer Institute, by 2040, the new cancer cases will rise by 29.5 million and the number of cancer-related deaths to 16.4 million per year. Moreover, the development of a wide range of novel technologies will bring significant opportunities for the oncology information system market during the forecast period.



The Software segment held the largest share during the forecast period

The software segment accounted for 83.6% of the oncology information system market for products and services in 2021. Software is a non-tangible component used to run a system or perform primary tasks, which include maintaining patient records and performing treatment planning in any healthcare organization or hospital. It is an integral part of the HCIT market and works as an interface between the database and end-users. Healthcare organizations are moving from on-premise models to the web- and cloud-based models, which fuels the growth of this segment during the forecast period.



Radiation oncology segment held the largest share during the forecast period

In 2021, the radiation oncology segment accounted for 53.8% of the oncology information system market for application. Radiation oncology specializes in treating cancer with radiation - delivering a high radiation dose directly to the tumor to kill cancer cells with minimum exposure to healthy tissue that surrounds the tumor. This limits complications, side effects, and secondary effects to healthy tissues, which is driving advancements in radiation oncology. Some of the novel radiation oncology therapies that are widely used include external beam radiation therapy (EBRT), internal beam radiation therapy (IBRT), intraoperative radiation therapy (IORT), and brachytherapy. Integration of the radiotherapy system with OIS enables clinicians to accelerate radiation dose calculation speed and improve the overall treatment planning efficiency.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1Increasing Prevalence of Cancer to Drive Market Growth

4.2 Consulting & Optimization Services to Register Highest Growth During Forecast Period

4.3 Radiation Oncology Segment Accounted for Largest Market Share in 2021

4.4 Developing Markets to Register Higher Growth During Forecast Period

4.5 China to Witness Highest Growth from 2022 to 2027



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Need to Curtail Oncology Care Costs

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of EHRS and Other Oncology Healthcare IT Solutions to Improve Care Quality

5.2.1.3 Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of Cancer

5.2.1.4 Favorable Government Mandates and Support for Oncology Information Systems

5.2.1.5 Potential Benefits of and Technological Advancements in Oncology Information Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Interoperability Issues

5.2.2.2 Dearth of Skilled It Professionals in Healthcare Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Healthcare IT Industry

5.2.3.2 Integration of EMR with Treatment Planning Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technology Analysis: Oncology Information Systems

6.2.1 Artificial Intelligence

6.2.2 Machine Learning

6.2.3 Internet of Things

6.2.4 Blockchain

6.3 Pricing Analysis: Oncology Information Systems

6.4 Ecosystem Landscape: Oncology Information Systems Market

6.5 Regulatory Analysis

6.5.1 North America

6.5.2 Europe

6.5.3 Asia-Pacific

6.5.4 Middle East & Africa

6.5.5 Latin America

6.6 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.8 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6.9 Key Buying Criteria by End-Users

6.10 Patent Analysis

6.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023



7 Oncology Information Systems Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Software

7.3 Professional Services



8 Oncology Information Systems Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Radiation Oncology

8.3 Medical Oncology

8.4 Surgical Oncology



9 Oncology Information Systems Market, by End-User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers

9.3 Ablation & Cancer Care Centers

9.4 Government Institutes

9.5 Research Facilities



10 Oncology Information Systems Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Developments by Leading Players in Oncology Information Systems Market, January 2018-April 2022

11.3 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.4 Revenue Share Analysis of Top Market Players

11.5 Market Ranking Analysis

11.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups/Smes

11.8 Competitive Benchmarking

11.9 Competitive Benchmarking for Startups/Smes

11.10 Oncology Information Systems Market: R&D Expenditure

11.11 Product and Regional Footprint Analysis of Top Players

11.12 Company Regional Footprint

11.13 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.13.1 Product Launches

11.13.2 Deals

11.13.3 Other Developments



Companies Mentioned

Accuray Incorporated

Advanced Data Systems

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

Altai Oncology, LLC

Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Curemd Healthcare

Elekta

Endosoft LLC

Epic Systems Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

GE Healthcare

IBM

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Mica Information Systems, Inc.

MIM Software Inc.

Optum (Unitedhealth Group)

Raysearch Laboratories

Siemens Healthineers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mh7okm

Attachment