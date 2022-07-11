Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. Announces Cooperation with Sichuan International Studies University and Dotease Information for Online Education Platform Development

BEIJING, China, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (“Wah Fu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:WAFU), a provider of online education and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions and individuals, today announced that it’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Beijing Huaxia Dadi Distance Learning Services Co., Ltd., entered into a cooperation agreement with Sichuan International Studies University (“SISU”) for the development of Online and Continuing Education College’s Online Course Platform. Additionally, the Company’s majority-owned subsidiary, Huafu Wanrun (Guangzhou) Education Technology Co., Ltd, also entered into a cooperation agreement with Dotease Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Dotease Information”) for the development of the Vocational Skills Level Evaluation Examination Training and Examination Platform. Pursuant to the two cooperation agreements, the Company will be responsible for developing the online platforms, providing online education information solutions, and supporting with course resources, platform maintenance, technical consulting and other required hardware and software for the operations of the online platforms.

“We are excited about our cooperation with SISU and Dotease Information for the development of online education platforms. SISU is one of the full-time state-run foreign language universities in China, and Dotease Information is one of the leading IT operations and maintenance services providers for the education industry,” commented by Mr. Yang Yu, Chairman of Wah Fu. “We believe that with our vast experiences and technology resources in developing online platforms, we could bring better user experience and upgrade for online education while lowering the operating costs and increasing competitiveness for our partners. We are committed to providing advanced and customized information solutions to meet the increasing demand of online teaching and studies for both educators and students. Meanwhile, we will continue to explore more cooperating opportunities with leading universities and enterprises to further build up our reputation and bring more values to our shareholders.”

About Wah Fu Education Group Limited

Headquartered in Beijing, China, Wah Fu Education Group Limited provides online training and exam preparation services, as well as related training materials and technology solutions for both institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and students. For more information about Wah Fu, please visit www.edu-edu.cn.

About Sichuan International Studies University



Sichuan International Studies University, founded in 1950 and located in Chongqing, China, is one of the full-time state-run foreign language universities in China. Carrying on the founding spirit of "unity, diligence, rigorous attitude and realistic approach" and abiding by the motto of "global vision, academic excellence", the university distinguishes itself with an international perspective, a focus on foreign language education, and a commitment to diversifying disciplines. The university has strategized pursuing qualitative development that prioritizes academic excellence, and stresses international exchange and balanced development of all disciplines. For more information, please visit: http://en.sisu.edu.cn/

About Dotease Information Technology Co., Ltd.



Dotease Information Technology Co., Ltd. founded in 2004 and headquartered in Guangzhou China, is one of the leading IT operations and maintenance services providers for the education industry. It mainly engages in call center services, operation and maintenance of network, data center, information and equipment. For more information, please visit: http://www.dotease.cn/

Safe Harbor Statement

