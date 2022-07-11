Dundee Precious Metals Delivers Strong Gold Production; Announces Second Quarter 2022 Preliminary Production Results

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announced preliminary production results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.



“During the quarter, we continued to deliver strong operating performance at both of our mines, and we are on-track to achieve our guidance targets for the year for gold and copper production,” said David Rae, President and Chief Executive Officer. “With the completion of the planned maintenance at the Tsumeb smelter, we expect improved smelter performance over the balance of the year.”

“Permitting activities for our Loma Larga project in Ecuador continue to progress well, and at the end of June, we achieved a key milestone with the receipt of the technical viability certificate for the filtered tailings storage facility. We continue to engage proactively with all stakeholders to build further support for the project.”

Production Highlights

Preliminary results for the second quarter and first half of 2022 are provided in the table below:

Ore processed Metals contained in concentrate produced Payable metals in concentrate sold Complex concentrate smelted

(Kt) Gold

(K oz) Copper

(Mlbs) Gold

(K oz) Copper

(Mlbs)

(Kt) Q2 2022 Chelopech 529.0 49.2 8.8 39.7 7.3 - Ada Tepe 217.1 23.7 - 23.0 - - Tsumeb - - - - - 21.1 Consolidated 746.1 72.9 8.8 62.7 7.3 21.1 YTD 2022 Chelopech 1,069.9 90.7 16.5 76.0 13.8 - Ada Tepe 430.8 45.1 - 44.1 - - Tsumeb - - - - - 68.3 Consolidated 1,500.7 135.8 16.5 120.1 13.8 68.3 2022 full-year guidance(1) 2,900 – 3,100 250 – 290 32 – 37 220 – 255 28 – 35 210 – 240

(1) As disclosed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, issued on May 4, 2022 and available at www.sedar.com and at www.dundeeprecious.com



Chelopech delivered strong performance, producing 49,200 ounces of gold and 8.8 million pounds of copper during the second quarter, benefitting from higher gold grades and recoveries. Chelopech is on track to achieve its 2022 guidance.

Ada Tepe produced approximately 23,700 ounces of gold during the second quarter. Gold grades are expected to increase in the fourth quarter as per the mine plan, and Ada Tepe is on track to achieve its 2022 guidance.

The Tsumeb smelter processed approximately 21,100 tonnes of complex concentrate during the second quarter, reflecting unplanned downtime due to water leaks that were resolved during the planned Ausmelt maintenance shutdown completed during the quarter. This 45-day shutdown included additional maintenance to the off-gas and baghouse systems, which is expected to improve operational performance moving forward.

Given the smelter’s performance in the first six months of the year, the Company is reviewing its 2022 guidance for Tsumeb, as complex concentrate smelted is expected to be lower than the current range with cash cost per tonne smelted expected to increase as a result of the lower production. The Company will issue updated guidance for the smelter with the Company’s second quarter financial results on July 28, 2022.

Update on Activities in Ecuador

Permitting activities for Loma Larga continue to progress well, with the project receiving the technical viability certificate for the filtered tailings storage facility at the end of June. The Citizens Participation Process, part of the procedure to obtain the project’s environmental licence, was temporarily postponed due to national protests which occurred in the second half of June and is expected to resume towards the end of July. Work related to the revised feasibility study continues as planned, while drilling activities remain suspended.

A court hearing related to the Constitutional Protection Action, which was filed against the Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition as previously reported by DPM, took place on June 28, 2022, and a decision is expected in the following weeks.

Returning Capital to Shareholders

As previously announced in May 2022, DPM will pay a quarterly dividend of US$0.04 per share on July 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as at 5:00 p.m. Toronto local time on June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Operating and Financial Results

The Company plans to release its second quarter 2022 operating and financial results after market close on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The news release, MD&A and consolidated financial statements will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.dundeeprecious.com .

On Friday, July 29, 2022, DPM will host a conference call and audio webcast at 9 AM EDT to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session. To participate via conference call, register in advance at the link below to receive the dial-in information.

Conference call date and time Friday, July 29, 2022

9 AM EDT Call registration https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4f94ff5b072642a88895762d2a7efc7f Webcast link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z9k9aqy4 Replay Archive will be available on www.dundeeprecious.com

Technical Information

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ross Overall, B.Sc. (Applied Geology), Corporate Mineral Resource Manager of DPM, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and not independent of the Company.

About Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Ecuador and Serbia. The Company’s purpose is to unlock resources and generate value to thrive and grow together. This overall purpose is supported by a foundation of core values, which guides how the Company conducts its business and informs a set of complementary strategic pillars and objectives related to ESG, innovation, optimizing our existing portfolio, and growth. The Company’s resources are allocated in-line with its strategy to ensure that DPM delivers value for all of its stakeholders. DPM’s shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM).

