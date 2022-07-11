Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to increase in public-private initiatives to promote tourism and inclination of youth towards adventure sports.

New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adventure Tourism Market by Type, by Activity, Type of Travelers, by Age Group - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291299/?utm_source=GNW

, Austin Adventures, Inc., Mountain Travel Sobek, ROW Adventures, TUI AG., REI Adventures, Intrepid Group Limited, InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc., Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A. and Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc. others.

The past endeavors, present developments along with futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall growth of the Adventure tourism market. For instance, in January 2020, Austin Adventures pioneered multisport and family adventure travel company offered eighty-plus trips across all seven continents, including a trip for every month in a year.

Recently the five major players of the global adventure tourism market announced 5 exotic destinations to visit in the year 2020 viz: the ROW Adventures announced ‘Founder’s Trip to Turkey,’ the Backroads announced ‘Sardinia & Corsica Multi-Adventure Tour’, a trip to the beaten path islands in Italy and France, the Austin Adventures announced the ‘Wyoming Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks Family Trip’ to Alaska, the Classic Journeys announced ‘Galapagos Island trip,’ and the Wilderness Travel announced ‘Hiking in the Celestial Mountains of Kyrgyzstan’.



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:



• Global Adventure Tourism market – By Type

o Hard

o Soft

o Others

• Global Adventure Tourism market – By Activity

o Land Based Activity

o Hiking

o Trekking

o Camping

o Rock Climbing

o Others

o Water Based Activity

o Canoeing

o Rafting

o Scuba Diving

o Air Based Activity

o Hot Air Ballooning

o Paragliding

o Ski Diving

• Global Adventure Tourism market – By Type of Travellers

o Solo

o Group

o Couple

o Family

• Global Adventure Tourism market – By Age Group

o Below 30 Years

o 30 to 41 Years

o 42 to 49 Years

o 50 Years & Above

• Global Adventure Tourism market –By Geography

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

o RoW

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Brazil

Rest of RoW

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291299/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________