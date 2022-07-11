Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to increase in public-private initiatives to promote tourism and inclination of youth towards adventure sports.

New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adventure Tourism Market by Type, by Activity, Type of Travelers, by Age Group - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291299/?utm_source=GNW
, Austin Adventures, Inc., Mountain Travel Sobek, ROW Adventures, TUI AG., REI Adventures, Intrepid Group Limited, InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc., Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A. and Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc. others.
The past endeavors, present developments along with futuristic advancements, sum-up to comprehend the overall growth of the Adventure tourism market. For instance, in January 2020, Austin Adventures pioneered multisport and family adventure travel company offered eighty-plus trips across all seven continents, including a trip for every month in a year.
Recently the five major players of the global adventure tourism market announced 5 exotic destinations to visit in the year 2020 viz: the ROW Adventures announced ‘Founder’s Trip to Turkey,’ the Backroads announced ‘Sardinia & Corsica Multi-Adventure Tour’, a trip to the beaten path islands in Italy and France, the Austin Adventures announced the ‘Wyoming Yellowstone & Grand Teton National Parks Family Trip’ to Alaska, the Classic Journeys announced ‘Galapagos Island trip,’ and the Wilderness Travel announced ‘Hiking in the Celestial Mountains of Kyrgyzstan’.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:
• Global Adventure Tourism market – By Type
o Hard
o Soft
o Others
• Global Adventure Tourism market – By Activity
o Land Based Activity
o Hiking
o Trekking
o Camping
o Rock Climbing
o Others
o Water Based Activity
o Canoeing
o Rafting
o Scuba Diving
o Air Based Activity
o Hot Air Ballooning
o Paragliding
o Ski Diving
• Global Adventure Tourism market – By Type of Travellers
o Solo
o Group
o Couple
o Family
• Global Adventure Tourism market – By Age Group
o Below 30 Years
o 30 to 41 Years
o 42 to 49 Years
o 50 Years & Above
• Global Adventure Tourism market –By Geography
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
o Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
o RoW
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Brazil
Rest of RoW
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291299/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period owing to increase in public-private initiatives to promote tourism and inclination of youth towards adventure sports.
Competitive Landscape The global adventure tourism market, which is highly competitive, consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include G Adventures Inc.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Adventure Tourism Market by Type, by Activity, Type of Travelers, by Age Group - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06291299/?utm_source=GNW