North America region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR values in the global electric bike market, accounting for a moderate market share, throughout the forecast period.

Moreover, growing fitness trend, presence of key manufacturers, and increasing consumer awareness towards eco-friendly transport solutions are to boost the growth of electric bike market in coming future.



Competitive Landscape



The electric bike market is highly competitive and consists of various market players. Some of the major market players include Accell Group, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Derby Cycle Co. Ltd., Fuji-ta Bicycle Co. Ltd, Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle Co. Ltd., Bionx International Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe), Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co. Ltd., and Prodecotech LLC, among others.

The key players are employing strategies such as product launches, acquisition, and technical collaboration, in-order to gain stronger position in the global electric bike market.

For instance, in January 2020, Nawa Technologies, one of the ruling companies in the global electric bike market, launched its hybrid electric motorcycle, called ‘Nawa Racer’ at the Consumer Electronics Show organized in Las Vegas. The battery-powered e-bike designed to range up-to 300 km, is equipped with Nawa’s ultracapacitor that is 10 times more powerful and 5 times more energy efficient than conventional capacitors.

In February 2020, Toyota Motors, one of the giants in the global electric bike market, announced a collaboration to develop Prismatic batteries for electric vehicles. In this strategic partnership Toyota owns 51% of stake and Panasonic owns 49% of stake. Prismatic batteries offer compact size, reduced footprint and it is a cost-effective alternative to conventional fuel.

In May 2020, Volta, a website that specializes in coverage of e-bikes, reviewed Giant’s electric bike ‘REIGN E+ PRO’ as “trail-crushing long-travel fun with top-shelf componentry.” Giant’s e-bike built with flawless geometry and equipped with sync-drive pro motor, delivers 250 watts and 80Nm torque, assisting the rider to climb-up the steep even in the lowest battery mode.



