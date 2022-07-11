Global Deodorants Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deodorants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global deodorants market reached a value of US$ 26.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 34.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.78% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A deodorant refers to a personal grooming product used for preventing or removing body odor. It minimizes the odor originating from the bacterial breakdown and perspiration in feet, armpits and other parts of the body. Deodorants consist of various anti-microbial agents, fragrances and alcohol-based carriers to prevent bacterial breakdown and control the production of sweat. They are commonly available in the form of aerosol, sprays, gels, roll-ons, wipes and sticks, which are stored in cans, plastic containers and hollow tubes. They are also used for minimizing various skin-related issues, such as itching, skin rashes and redness.



The increasing demand for personal grooming products, along with the rise in female workforce participation, represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for novel and innovative fragrances and scented products among the masses, especially amidst millennials, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Various product innovations, such as the development of natural and aluminum-free deodorants, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

These variants are manufactured using organic ingredients, such as activated charcoal, baking soda, coconut oil, essential oils and floral extracts, and use aesthetically appealing green packaging to attract a wider consumer base. In line with this, aggressive promotional activities by the manufacturers through various social media platforms and the proliferation of e-commerce retail channels, are also contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with rapid urbanization across the globe, are anticipated to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adidas AG, Avon Products Inc. (Natura & Co.), Beiersdorf AG (maxingvest ag), Cavinkare Private Limited, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Estee Lauder Companies, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Lion Corporation, L'Oreal, The Procter & Gamble Company and Unilever Plc.



