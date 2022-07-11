Clever Leaves strengthens German presence through expanded Cantourage partnership

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, announced today the continued expansion of the Company’s partnership with European medical cannabis leader Cantourage GmbH (“Cantourage”) to include supply of Clever Leaves’ second pharmaceutical-grade cannabis product, cultivated in the Company’s Portugal Facilities, to the German medicinal cannabis market.

Clever Leaves will supply Cantourage with high-THC dried flower product from the Company’s Wappa strain, cultivated in Clever Leaves’ facility in Portugal, where the company operates approximately 25,000 m2 of actively producing GACP-certified greenhouse. Cantourage will utilize Clever Leaves’ product to produce IQANNA 10 which will have one of the highest THC levels available in German pharmacies.

Clever Leaves and Cantourage’s expanded partnership further increases the range of international, high-quality medical cannabis products available to the EU market under Clever Leaves’ brand IQANNA and further strengthen the Company as a multinational operator.

Andres Fajardo, CEO of Clever Leaves, emphasized, “This partnership expansion provides us the opportunity to continue fulfilling Clever Leaves’ commitment to patients around the world seeking high-quality, safe and efficacious medicinal cannabis solutions. We are excited to launch additional high quality products in Germany under the IQANNA brand.” Mr. Fajardo continued, “Expanding the distribution of our products with partners such as Cantourage is an important objective for the Company’s operations in the European market and enables Clever Leaves to strengthen our supply chain in fast-growing markets such as Germany”.

Cantourage processes and distributes medical cannabis products sourced from around the world and makes them available to patients in Germany and Europe. IQANNA No 10 is the second Clever Leaves product made available to patients in Germany, with further products under the Clever Leaves IQANNA brand to be introduced in Germany in the coming weeks.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. Its operations in Colombia and Portugal produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products ​in flower and extract form to a growing base of B2B customers around the globe. Clever Leaves aims to disrupt the traditional cannabis production industry by leveraging environmentally sustainable, ESG-friendly, industrial-scale and low-cost production methods, with the world’s most stringent pharmaceutical quality certifications. For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow Clever Leaves on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cantourage GmbH

Cantourage GmbH is a leading European medical cannabis company. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2019 by industry pioneers Dr Florian Holzapfel, Norman Ruchholtz and Patrick Hoffmann. With its unique Fast Track Access platform, Cantourage enables producers from across the world to become part of the rapidly growing European medical cannabis market. Cantourage focuses on long-term collaborations and strategic partnerships: each partner along the value chain can focus on what they do best – from growers to logistics, manufacturers to pharmacies and wholesalers. All with one clear goal in mind: to provide patients in Europe with an unprecedented selection of the highest quality cannabis medicines at affordable prices. Cantourage offers products in all relevant market segments: dried flowers, extracts, Dronabinol and pharma-grade Cannabidiol.

Clever Leaves Press Contacts:

Rich DiGregorio

KCSA Strategic Communications

+1-856-889-7351

cleverleaves@kcsa.com

Diana Sigüenza

Strategic Communications Director

+57-310-236-8830

diana.siguenza@cleverleaves.com



Clever Leaves Commercial Inquiries:



Andrew Miller

Vice President Sales - EMEA, North America, and Asia-Pacific

+1-416-817-1336

andrew.miller@cleverleaves.com

Clever Leaves Investor Inquiries:

Cody Slach and Jackie Keshner

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1-949-574-3860

CLVR@gatewayir.com



