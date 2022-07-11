Reneo Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

IRVINE, Calif., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPHM), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of Reneo’s Board of Directors (the Compensation Committee) granted inducement awards to a non-executive new employee, consisting of an option to purchase an aggregate of 75,000 shares of common stock, plus a performance-based restricted stock unit award covering 25,000 shares of common stock. The Compensation Committee approved the awards as inducements material to such non-executive new employee entering employment with Reneo in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases, which are often associated with the inability of mitochondria to produce adenosine triphosphate (ATP). Our lead product candidate, REN001, is a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta (PPARδ). REN001 has been shown to increase transcription of genes involved in mitochondrial function and increase fatty acid oxidation, and may increase production of new mitochondria.

Contacts:

