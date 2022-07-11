CareCloud to Present at the Healthcare IT Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, July 12 at 11:00 a.m. EDT

SOMERSET, N.J., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, announced today that CFO, Bill Korn, will be participating in a virtual panel, “Software for Doctors and Dentists,” at the Healthcare IT Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EDT. CareCloud’s software and services are used by 40,000 healthcare providers in all 50 states.



This conference will be hosted live on M-Vest. To attend, please visit’s CareCloud’s investor relations site, ir.carecloud.com/events, and click on the Maxim Healthcare IT Conference.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC, MTBCO, MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

