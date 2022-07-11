Empire Rental Living Launches First Community in Atlanta

Atlanta, GA, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Rental Living — a division of Toronto-based homebuilder Empire Communities — is pleased to announce the launch of their first single-family rental community in Atlanta, Georgia, Empire Metro.

Empire Metro is located on the southside of Atlanta's downtown core, in a neighborhood that’s rapidly emerging as a place of culture and innovation. The Metro community is designed for those who want the perks of renting a home without sacrificing their love for the urban area. Metro’s contemporary 3-story townhomes feature open floor plans with a private covered terrace and a connected garage that maximize both privacy and function.

The 2- and 3- bedroom floor plans are thoughtfully designed leaving ample room for work or play and are complete with designer finishes. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, Central A/C and washers and dryers come standard in all homes and each residence is equipped with the latest smart home technology including community-wide Google Fiber internet, Ring doorbells, smart thermostats, leak sensors and keyless entry locks..

“We’re thrilled to launch our first rental home community in the Atlanta market. With rising home prices and interest rates, demand for flexible rental options of our award-winning home designs has never been stronger. With Empire Metro, we provide our residents with attainable new home construction living in a great neighborhood ” says Donald Povieng and Cole Young-Co-President of Empire’s North American Rental Division.

Metro’s location was strategically selected to provide residents with convenient access to the BeltLine and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, as well as to I-75, I-85, I-20 and MARTA. Neighboring communities include Adair Park, Peoplestown, Castleberry Hills and Summerhill, with top destinations like MET Atlanta, Pittsburgh Yards, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena located nearby along with Rodney Scott’s James Beard Award-Winning barbecue just one block away.

Metro marks another Empire Rental Living community launch in 2022, with several additional launches scheduled for later this year.

To learn more about Metro, visit empiremetrorental.com.

-30-

ABOUT EMPIRE COMMUNITIES

Empire Communities is a residential builder/developer involved in all sectors of the new home building industry, including both low‐rise and high‐rise built forms. Celebrating over 28 years of building inspiring new places to live, Empire has an established tradition of creating prestigious award-winning new homes, communities and amenities, and has earned a reputation for outstanding attention to detail and customer service.

Empire Rental Living, the rental housing division by Empire Communities develops, builds and operates built-for-rent single-family and multi-family rental communities in Georgia, Texas and Ontario, Canada, with over 5,000 new rental homes in the pipeline over the next five years. Empire Rental Living is dedicated to providing flexibility at all stages of life, with a focus on award-winning construction and design in highly-coveted locations across North America. For more information, please visit empirerentalliving.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn or Twitter.

Attachments