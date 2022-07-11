Dependable Health Services Attracts Investment from M33 Growth & Adds Seasoned Executive John Sanders as CEO

SAN ANTONIO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dependable Health Services, (“Dependable”), an established provider of medical and non-medical staffing services, announced that it has secured a growth investment from M33 Growth, a Boston-based venture and growth-stage investment firm. The Company also announced the hiring of John Sanders, as CEO, to lead the Company.



Dependable provides staffing services to government entities including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (“DHS”) and the Department of Defense (“DoD”). The company is responsible for the recruitment, training, credentialing, and management of medical professionals, caregivers, and supervisors at DHS and DoD locations. M33’s investment in Dependable comes at a time when these government entities are increasingly looking for high-quality third-party providers to rely on to provide timely and high-quality care services.

As part of the transaction, M33 will bring on seasoned entrepreneur and executive, John Sanders, as the Chief Executive Officer of the company. Sanders has a history of success in driving large scale technology and government-focused businesses, having held leadership positions at Daon, Reveal Imaging Technologies, and SAIC. John’s passion for national security led him to public service when he joined DHS in 2010. John held multiple positions during his time at DHS, including Chief Technology Officer for the Transportation Security Administration (“TSA”). Most recently, John served as Chief Operating Officer and Acting Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”), where he oversaw 60,000 employees and managed a budget of nearly $15 billion.

“Dependable provides integral humanitarian support to our federal partners,” said John Sanders, incoming CEO of Dependable. “I have made it my mission to help keep people safe with a focus on at-risk communities. I look forward to working with the Dependable team to expand and grow the delivery of these critical professional services.”

“We’re very excited to have the opportunity to partner with John and to support his vision of building the partner of choice for government agencies across a variety of needs,” said Gabe Ling, Co-Founder and Managing Director of M33 Growth. “Dependable has an outstanding track record of providing quality service and has the highest commitment to serve its customers. We look forward to supporting the Company’s mission and growth.”

About Dependable

Dependable is a medical and non-medical staffing agency, serving government agencies, by providing qualified and credentialed professionals in healthcare and allied health positions. Founded in 1996, Dependable has served a variety of government clients, including the Air Force, Department of the Army, Department of the Navy, Customs and Border Protection, and other government entities. Dependable has successfully recruited, credentialed, and placed professionals in positions for these clients through awarded contracts and government purchasing processes. To learn more about Dependable, visit www.dependablehealthservices.com.

About M33 Growth

M33 Growth is a venture and growth-stage investment firm that seeks to partner with founders and CEOs who have successfully bootstrapped their companies to strong growth and are positioned to rapidly scale their companies and breakthrough as market leaders. With deep experience fueling sales and marketing engines, driving acquisitions, and building value through data assets, M33 Growth seeks to propel portfolio companies to succeed in their markets. Founded by veterans of renowned investment firms with considerable operational experience, the Boston-based firm seeks to invest in companies in the software, healthcare, and services sectors throughout North America. To learn more about M33, visit www.m33growth.com.