MOGL ANNOUNCES UNIVERSITY NIL SOLUTIONS

New York, NY, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 2022 - MOGL, the leading NIL marketplace connecting brands with NCAA athletes for opportunities to monetize their name, image, and likeness (“NIL”) has released free university solutions through MOGL Monetize™.

MOGL Monetize™ provides partner institutions with leading marketplace, disclosure, compliance, and education capabilities to provide equal access and opportunity for all of their athletes and brands to engage in NIL activities.

Through MOGL Monetize™, partner institutions receive a free compliance monitoring and automatic reporting solution, industry-leading marketplace capabilities for their athletes to source NIL deals, and opt-in access to MOGL Master™ - a holistic NIL education course and e-learning curriculum covering key topics such as financial literacy, tax guidance, contract and legal review, and brand building.

Now, universities can access a holistic compliance dashboard housing disclosure logs and insights on NIL transaction activity for free. They also will now have a preferred marketplace to direct their brand partners, local businesses, and alumni to engage with their athletes.

Former University of Memphis Athletic Director Tom Bowen has long been a supporter of MOGL and its commitment to providing equal access and equitable technology in the NIL landscape.

“MOGL is unlike any other solution available today because it is truly providing technology that benefits and protects all student-athletes and all institutions," said Bowen. "I can firmly say that their technology, team, and value is the best available in the NIL world.”

Bowen and his company Bellwhether are now working with MOGL in a formal capacity to continue to bring their mission to the masses.

MOGL is currently looking for its first MOGL Monetize™ university partners who are committed to providing equal access and opportunity to NIL deals for all of their student-athletes. MOGL anticipates a few dozen by the end of the summer.

“Entering year 2 of NIL, it’s clear that universities need better solutions to protect and support their student-athletes while providing a secure medium for their partners to engage with them," said MOGL CEO Ayden Syal. "Many institutions are currently paying exorbitant fees for solutions that lack athlete adoption and equal access for all - MOGL Monetize™ changes that.”

Syal added, “MOGL has been built on the foundation of providing equal opportunity and access for all athletes. We have taken our leading marketplace and made it available for institutions to continue to support their student-athletes.”

“MOGL Master™ provides student-athletes with NIL education and instruction across key verticals like financial literacy, tax guidance, and contract review," said MOGL Chief Athletic Officer Brandon Wimbush. "Our goal at MOGL from day 1 has been to support, educate, and inform athletes throughout the entirety of their Name, Image and Likeness journey. MOGL Master will allow us to that at a very high level .”

Universities looking to sign up and learn more about MOGL Monetize™ can do so here: https://compliance.mogl.online/register

More About MOGL

MOGL is a leading NIL technology solution offering a marketplace, compliance, and education solutions. The company has been recognized as the leading NIL marketplace and won the 2022 SXSW Pitch competition.

MOGL provides equal access for all athletes and brands to connect in a seamless and compliant manner for “NIL” activities. The company also offers holistic NIL education and resources to athletes, universities, and partners.

MOGL has committed to donating proceeds to local youth athletic programming through a philanthropic partnership with Every Kid Sports.

Businesses and athletes can sign up for free on MOGL by visiting www.mogl.online.

More About MOGL Co-Founders

Ayden Syal is the Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder at MOGL. Prior to starting MOGL, Ayden worked at Morgan Stanley, Lexington Partners, and IHS Markit in corporate strategy and private equity.

Ayden graduated from the University of Notre Dame. He currently serves on the Young Alumni Board at the University of Notre Dame and is a proud partner of SeeHer and Every Kid Sports.

Brandon Wimbush is the Chief Athletic Officer & Co-Founder at MOGL. Prior to joining MOGL, Brandon starred at Quarterback for the University of Notre Dame and the University of Central Florida. In 2017, he led the Irish to a 10-3 record and in 2014 he was named the NJ Gatorade Player of the Year.

Brandon graduated from the University of Notre Dame. He currently serves on the Young professional advisory board at the Newark Boys Chorus School and is a proud partner of SeeHer and Every Kid Sports.

