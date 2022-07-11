Oregon State Athletics, P3 Health Partners Oregon Announce Multi-Year Relationship

CORVALLIS, Ore., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oregon State University Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, LEARFIELD’s Beaver Sports Properties, have announced a new integrated relationship with P3 Health Partners Oregon, a patient-centered, physician-led medical group that provides value-based healthcare to seniors in several counties in Oregon, including the Salem and Roseburg areas.

Concurrent with the 2022-23 season, P3 Oregon will be a proud partner of Oregon State University Athletics and receive numerous benefits and visibility throughout select Beavers’ sports programs. Most notably, P3 Oregon will spearhead the first-ever Oregon State University Senior Cheer Squad, which will rehearse and practice with the Beavers’ cheer team. The Senior Cheer Squad will be featured on roster pages in all digital football programs. Additionally, they will perform at halftime during a select women’s basketball game. P3 Oregon will also be an essential part of a new football promotion honoring generations of fans and respective longtime family ties to Oregon State University.

As part of its multi-year athletics sponsorship, P3 Oregon will also have exposure on the women’s basketball game broadcasts; serve as presenting sponsor for the women’s and men’s starting lineups for all 32 home basketball games; and have select visibility during softball and baseball seasons. P3 Oregon will sponsor a Grandparents Day during the softball and women’s basketball seasons.

“The Beavers alumnus represent a strong segment of senior patients that P3 Oregon is honored and privileged to serve, as well as a great, multi-generational fan base with deep ties to the Oregon markets that we call home,” said Peter Lymm, Market President, P3 Health Partners Oregon. “More than just a name sponsorship or a visible logo in a stadium, this sponsorship expands our community engagement with programs, like the Oregon State Senior Cheer Squad, the multi-generation fan programs and other dedicated events, which highlight the senior community, as well as their families.”



“Oregon State Athletics is pleased to partner with P3 Health Partners Oregon,” said Senior Associate Athletic Director Sara Elcano. “Their vision for the sponsorship and ability to positively enhance the fan’s game day experience is exactly what we look for in corporate partners. We look forward to rolling out their latest programs and campaigns this summer and having Beaver Nation welcome them to the team.”

“The people we’ve met so far, and the overall values of P3 Oregon are what makes this partnership so exciting,” said Beaver Sports Properties General Manager Lucas Motta. “It has been fantastic getting to know everyone, and we’re thrilled to bring this truly authentic and integrated partnership to life.”

Beaver Sports Properties is LEARFIELD’s local team dedicated to OSU, working alongside the entire athletics administration in management of the overall rights relationship and corporate partner platform.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ: PIII):

P3 Health Partners Inc. is a leading population health management company committed to transforming healthcare by improving the lives of both patients and providers. Founded and led by physicians, P3 has an expansive network of more than 5,000 affiliated primary care providers across the country. Our local teams of health care professionals manage the care of thousands of patients in 18 counties across five states. P3 supports primary care providers with value-based care coordination and administrative services that improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Through partnerships with these local providers, the P3 care team creates an enhanced patient experience by navigating, coordinating, and integrating the patient’s care within the healthcare system. For more information, visit www.p3hp.org and follow us on @p3healthpartners and Facebook.com/p3healthpartners .

OREGON STATE ATHLETIC DEPARTMENT MISSION

Oregon State Athletics strives to Build Excellent Authentic Visionary Student-Athletes (Go BEAVS).