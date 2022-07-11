Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Rhode Island

FREMONT, Calif., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in Rhode Island have seen growing deployments of Enphase Energy Systems powered by IQ® Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries as increasingly common hurricanes and extreme weather leave homeowners highly vulnerable to power outages.



Residential battery capacity in Rhode Island is increasing year-over-year with forecasts estimating deployments will more than quadruple by the end of 2026, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

“With their premium performance, Enphase Energy Systems unlock more energy independence and value for homeowners,” said Hyrum Bond, owner at Rooftop Power, an Enphase Gold level installer. “We’re seeing an increasing number of homeowners in Rhode Island choose to pair IQ Batteries with solar to further maximize their solar systems and provide more peace of mind.”

Homeowners in Rhode Island can now also choose to install Enphase’s IQ8™ Microinverters . IQ8 microinverter-based systems can provide Sunlight Backup™ during an outage, even without a battery. For homeowners who want battery backup , there are no sizing restrictions on pairing Enphase IQ Batteries with IQ8 Microinverters. In addition, with the Sunlight Jump Start™ feature, IQ8 Microinverters can restart a home energy system using sunlight only after prolonged grid outages that may result in a fully depleted battery. This eliminates the need for a manual restart of the system and gives homeowners even greater resilience.

“Enphase shares our company values of customer first,” said Jay Gotra, chief executive officer at Smart Green Solar, an Enphase Silver level installer. “I value how focused the company is on a superior customer experience. I would not trust any other brand for our customers solar and battery technology needs. New England homeowners living near the coast have come to expect the threat of hurricanes and power outages every year, but with Enphase products, our customers can sleep sound knowing they have one of the safest and most reliable backup solutions on the market.”

Rhode Island homeowners in National Grid territory can also earn around $1,500 per year depending on the battery system and setting, by enrolling their Enphase IQ Batteries in the ConnectedSolutions program. Through the ConnectedSolutions program, homeowners are compensated for allowing their batteries to discharge during peak demand events to help stabilize the grid.

“The sun is all that is needed to increase energy resilience and power home essentials when the grid is down,” said Mike Sullivan, director of operations at NEC Solar, an Enphase Silver level installer. “Our customers with IQ Batteries are also excited to participate in ConnectedSolutions to help support the grid while continuing to have backup power and peace of mind.”

Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage direct current (DC). Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power up air conditioners and well-pumps. The Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty, while Enphase IQ8 solar microinverters come with a 25-year limited warranty.

“Enphase is committed to working with our installer network in Rhode Island to meet the increasing demand for solar and batteries so that homeowners can not only invest in their own energy generation capabilities, but also in their backup power to help protect their families during grid outages,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We are dedicated to providing industry-leading customer service to help ensure that anyone who uses our products has an outstanding experience.”

For more information about Enphase IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters, please visit the Enphase website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped more than 45 million microinverters, and over 2.0 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 135 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

© 2022 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, IQ8, Sunlight Backup, Sunlight Jump Start, Power Start, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products; market demand for residential solar and battery deployments; and growth in deployments of Enphase Energy Systems. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Contact: