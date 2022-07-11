DLH Awarded NIH Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics Contract

ATLANTA, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative health research services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced that its subsidiary Social & Scientific Systems, Inc. has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (ID/IQ) multiple award contract to provide support to the National Cancer Institute’s (“NCI”) Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics (“DCEG”). NCI is an institute of the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”) dedicated to leading, conducting, and supporting cancer research across the nation with the aim of advancing scientific knowledge and prolonging human lives.

Through Social & Scientific Systems, Inc, DLH has won a seat on all Task Areas covered by the ID/IQ, including Field Preparation, Study Management, and Support Activities; Biospecimen Activities and Assay Support; Exposure Assessment; and Clinical Support Activities, and will compete for individual task orders across the contract. Responsibilities include simultaneously managing multidisciplinary domestic and international studies with diverse study designs of varying sizes and complexities. The multiple-award contract has a five-year base period and a five-year extension option, and, in aggregate, has a $320 million ceiling for all awardees. This new ID/IQ contract will replace several previous NCI contracts, and specific values will be allocated to contractors as task orders are competed and awarded.

“DLH is thrilled for the opportunity to build upon our partnership with the renowned researchers of DCEG as we aim to discover the genetic and environmental determinants of cancer and find new approaches to preventing the disease,” said Jeanine Christian, President of DLH’s Public Health & Scientific Research operating unit. “Our proven experience in simultaneously executing multiple complex epidemiologic studies, managing sites, and coordinating with support networks across the globe with rapid start-up and adaptability enables DLH to jump right into this potentially life-saving work.”

“This contract vehicle positions DLH to expand our support for one of the great global public health missions of our time – the battle against cancer,” said Zach Parker, DLH President & CEO. “To carry out this vital work, DLH will leverage a deep roster of highly credentialed staff, a ready-to-tap domestic and international network for rapid operational and technical support, and the latest technology and forward-thinking data processes.”

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, systems development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,400 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including the measures to reduce its spread, and its impact on the economy and demand for our services, are uncertain, cannot be predicted, and may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties; the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions; the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; compliance with new bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations of acquisitions; the impact of inflation and higher interest rates; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.

Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Contact: Chris Witty

Phone: 646-438-9385

Email: cwitty@darrowir.com