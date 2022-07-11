3DR Labs Introduces New Imaging Services to Meet Specific Radiology Market Needs

Louisville, KY, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3DR Labs, an Accumen company, today announced the launch of its Cardiac Center of Excellence and Imaging Excellence Advisory Services to support radiology departments in hospital and outpatient settings nationwide.

Cardiac Center of Excellence

Cardiac computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) are increasingly gaining acceptance as frontline tools for the evaluation and management of cardiac disease, and as such radiology departments are facing significantly increased demand for these highly specialized studies.

“To help address this demand, 3DR Labs has established a dedicated Cardiac Center of Excellence. By dedicating a team of experienced, highly skilled technologists to cardiac post-processing, 3DR provides its customers with advanced post-processing of the highest quality, while shortening the turnaround times for these analyses, so physicians will receive the information they need to diagnose and care for their patients faster,” said Dr. Robert Falk, 3DR Labs Founder and Chief Medical Officer.

“By offering 24/7/365 post-processing of cardiac exams, 3DR is addressing the growing demands of the market while continuing to serve as a resource for healthcare systems who are struggling with their own staffing,” he added.

Imaging Excellence Advisory Services

Radiology departments frequently lack the internal resources to resolve operational and performance pain points that occur.

“Imaging departments often have operational challenges such as workflow issues or patients who don’t show up for their appointments, but they don’t have time or resources to analyze the problem and create a resolution plan. Alternatively, they may have a defined solution for an issue but not the resources to implement it,” said Judy Zakutny, Director of Imaging Excellence Advisory Services at 3DR Labs.

“Many times, an imaging department just needs an advisor with analytics and imaging experience along with the bandwidth to analyze, tackle and solve operational pain points. That is where our Imaging Excellence Advisory Services team comes in. We’ve been in their shoes, we understand the challenges, and we will offer realistic solutions,” she added.

3DR Labs’ Imaging Excellence Advisory Services team was established to provide creative, practical, and sustainable solutions to the most difficult department challenges. The team takes a collaborative, data-driven approach, and provides customers with an expert analysis of their pain points, a detailed findings report, and an issue resolution plan with tactical strategies to employ. If required, the team will also implement the plan and conduct an outcome analysis at the conclusion of the project.

3DR Labs’ Imaging Excellence Advisory Services was created by former Imaging Directors, who are experts in change management and process improvement. They have more than 50 years of tactical and clinical imaging experience involving every role from technologist to system level director. They are also active members of the American Society of Radiologic Technologists, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, and the Association for Medical Imaging Management (AHRA).

Additional information about 3DR Labs’ new Cardiac Center of Excellence can be found at www.3drlabs.com/cce and its Imaging Excellence Advisory Services can be found at www.3drlabs.com/ieas.

3DR Labs experts will also be available to answer questions about these new imaging services in booth #924 at the AHRA Annual Meeting, which will be held from July 10-13 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

About 3DR Labs

Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, 3DR Labs, LLC, an Accumen Company, is the largest 3D medical image post-processing lab in the U.S. It provides 24/7/365 access to more than 200 expert radiologic technologists. Founded in 2005, 3DR Labs provides services to hundreds of hospital imaging departments, stand-alone imaging centers, and radiology practices. Turnaround times for CT and MRI exams are guaranteed within hours or even minutes. With 3DR Labs, hospital imaging leaders have access to a high level of expertise and experience a truly collaborative relationship.