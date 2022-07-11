Medical Communications Company, Allm, Raises About $180M

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile medical communications company, ALLM, successfully completed about $180M financing through a third-party allotment of new shares to DeNA Co., Ltd. and Seibu Realty Solutions Inc.

ALLM will use the funds to accelerate DX (Digital Transformations) in the medical and nursing care field by developing new solutions specialized in telemedicine and connecting existing solutions with IoT (Internet of Things) devices. In addition, the company aims to further expand its business globally and achieve business growth and expansion in the U.S., Japan, and other overseas markets.

ALLM provides ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) mobile solutions, helping to eliminate disparities and inefficiencies in healthcare while increasing the access to quality care and wellbeing for all.

ALLM is helping hospitals in North America with emergency, acute care, and post-acute care with its flagship solution, Join, and other solutions, which are securely cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, and FDA-approved. In addition to enabling healthcare facilities and staff with better care coordination and clinical collaboration, their solutions also seamlessly collect data and support research and quality improvement initiatives. Hospital teams and EMS teams use these solutions to improve patient outcomes and safety, reduce clinician burden, bring in new revenue streams, reduce systemic costs, and increase the efficiency of their health systems. They build a virtual system of care networks that go beyond any boundaries of a health system or EMR system for the benefit of overall community care by eliminating disparities and inefficiencies and providing access to everyone considering the unique regional needs.

For contact or more details about ALLM in Boston, visit https://www.allm.us.

