Kaltura Takes Home Gold For the Best Digital or Hybrid Event Platform of the Year at the B2B Marketing MarTech Awards

New York, NY, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Video Experience Cloud, has won Gold as the Best Digital or Hybrid Event Platform of the Year at the Annual B2B Marketing MarTech Awards. The prestigious award recognizes the companies producing the most innovative business technology around the world. These awards celebrate all those transforming the B2B marketing landscape through marketing technology.

“We are thrilled that Kaltura has been named as the Digital or Hybrid Event Platform of the Year, and it is a testament to the hard work of our team and the expertise that is built into our solutions,” said Renan Gutman, EVP Product at Kaltura. “We are working hand in hand with our customers in their shift to focus on innovative event experiences. As they look to do more and more events and increase their ROI, we put tools in their hands to easily scale up their operations without compromising their attendee experience. Kaltura Events is built on top of our robust content management, enabling easy reuse of content across events and other digital channels. Event organizers can use custom templates to create their own fully branded experiences consistently across their entire event portfolio.”

The Digital or Hybrid Event Platform of the Year Award recognizes the achievements and advances made by companies over the past year, including major events hosted, new users, and the addition of innovative features to stay at the top of the market in the increasingly competitive industry.

Kaltura Events empowers organizations of all sizes to realize their vision of engagement marketing through fully branded virtual and hybrid event experiences of any size and type, all with a single platform – from webinars to town halls to large conferences, and everything in between. Kaltura’s customers range from Fortune 500 companies to small businesses as well as Ivy League Universities and large media and telecom providers.

About Kaltura