PandaDoc Announces Integration With ActiveCampaign

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc , the leading all-in-one document workflow automation platform, today announced PandaDoc for ActiveCampaign, an integration of PandaDoc’s digital document creation and management capabilities with ActiveCampaign, a leading customer experience automation platform. The integration allows ActiveCampaign users to use PandaDoc to create tailor-made quotes, proposals, and contracts, all within the ActiveCampaign platform. Through this integration, businesses can leverage the combined power of PandaDoc and ActiveCampaign to create, track, and sign business critical documents easily and efficiently.



Documents are a crucial part of the customer journey, so it’s essential for businesses to have a solution that simplifies document management and creates a compelling user experience for both customers and employees. Research conducted from OnePoll on behalf of PandaDoc shows that sales professionals spend approximately 60% of their day on manual, repetitive tasks related to documents like creation, editing, and following up with clients or coworkers on documents. This burden takes away from time that could be used to foster meaningful conversations with customers and prospects. PandaDoc for ActiveCampaign makes it easy for businesses to create customized documents specific to their business relationships, while ensuring important details don’t fall through the cracks.

“Businesses of all sizes rely on ActiveCampaign to help them thrive and grow by providing best in class customer experiences,” said Shay Howe, SVP of Platform Strategy at ActiveCampaign. “Managing agreements and documents is a key part of the customer experience, and this new integration with PandaDoc will enable our mutual customers to automate the creation and delivery of documents, as well as trigger experiences when the status of a document changes, such as starting an onboarding sequence when an agreement is signed.”

PandaDoc for ActiveCampaign allows users to:

Generate customizable quotes, proposals, and contracts in a few minutes with the help of PandaDoc’s user-friendly document editor and premade templates



Upload existing documents and add signature fields to collect legally binding signatures



Track document progress in real-time with notifications whenever a client opens, views, or completes a document



“As an all-in-one document management solution, PandaDoc makes it easier to create professional-looking, on-brand documents while efficiently managing workflow and approvals, helping accelerate business,” said Nate Gilmore, CMO, PandaDoc. “PandaDoc for ActiveCampaign will allow ActiveCampaign users to turbo-charge the speed and quality of their customer-facing documents to provide an upgraded experience at every stage of the customer journey, from reviewing proposals to signing contracts.”

About PandaDoc

Since its founding in 2013, PandaDoc has been on a mission to empower growing businesses to thrive by taking the work out of document workflows. PandaDoc provides an all-in-one document workflow automation platform with eSignature capabilities. PandaDoc helps fast-scaling teams accelerate the ability to create, manage and sign digital documents, including proposals, quotes and contracts and more. More than 40,000 customers are using PandaDoc to improve document workflow, insights and speed while providing an amazing experience for the end users. PandaDoc is backed by leading venture firms and corporate investors, including OMERS Growth Equity, G-Squared, Altos Ventures, Rembrandt Venture Partners, One Peak Partners, M12 (Microsoft), and HubSpot. PandaDoc is proudly a remote-first global company.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign’s category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 150,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 750+ pre-built automations that combine transactional email and email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign’s customers use its 870+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com.