Terra Firma Capital Corporation Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (“Terra Firma” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: TII), a real estate finance company, is pleased to announce the appointment today, of Ms. Shelley Ochoa as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Corporation. Ms. Ochoa joined Terra Firma earlier this year as VP, Finance. Prior to joining the Corporation she was VP, Financial Reporting at Dream Impact Trust and brings to the company her expertise in finance, accounting and risk management. Ms. Ochoa is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Administrative Studies Honours degree from York University. The appointment of Ms. Ochoa follows the notice provided by now former CFO, Mr. Mano Thiyagarajah that he is retiring from his position for health reasons.



"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire management team, we welcome Shelley as CFO and Corporate Secretary. During her short period as VP, Finance she has demonstrated leadership and professionalism in her area of expertise and has introduced new processes both at the corporate level as well as in managing our investor funds," said Glenn Watchorn, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mano for his contributions and dedication to the company during the past eight years and wish him the very best with his health and in his future endeavours,” added Mr. Watchorn.

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full service, publicly traded company that provides financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments throughout the United States and Canada. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other Canadian financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete, or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity and transparency. For further information please visit Terra Firma's website at www.tfcc.ca.

The TSX-V has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The TSX-V does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Terra Firma Capital Corporation

Glenn Watchorn

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416.792.4702

gwatchorn@tfcc.ca

or

Terra Firma Capital Corporation

Y. Dov Meyer

Executive Chairman

Phone: 416.792.4709

ydmeyer@tfcc.ca

or

Ali Mahdavi

Managing Director

Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc.

Phone: 416.962.3300

am@spinnakercmi.com