Investors in NYSE: SYF shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Update in Lawsuit against Synchrony Financial

On November 2, 20218, a lawsuit was filed against Synchrony Financial. The plaintiff alleged that Synchrony Financial falsely represented that its consistent and disciplined underwriting practices had led to a higher quality loan portfolio than those of its competitors. In truth, Synchrony Financial relaxed its underwriting standards and increasingly offered private-label credit cards to riskier borrowers to sustain growth.

On April 5, 2019, an amended complaint was filed. On June 26, 2019, the defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the amended complaint.

On March 31, 2020, the Court issued an Order granting the Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.

On April 20, 2020, a notice appealing the Dismissal Order was filed. On February 16, 2021, the Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part the ruling of the District Court.

On May 17, 2021, the Defendants filed a motion to dismiss the remaining claim.

On February 11, 2022, the Court issued an order denying Defendants' Motion to Dismiss.

