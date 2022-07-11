Femasys to Participate in the Women’s Health Panel Discussion Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Wednesday, July 13th at 11 a.m. ET

ATLANTA, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health, today announced that the Company has been invited to present at the Women’s Health Panel Discussion, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



During this on-demand virtual event, Kathy Lee-Sepsick, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the panel detailed below:

Panel title: “A tipping point in women's health - does the SCOTUS outcome change the paradigm in contraception?”

Panel Description: “This is the most critical time in women's health in decades, perhaps ever. The Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade continues to reverberate across the country. As a result, the discussion around contraception, contraceptive options, access, issues with pharmacy benefit managers and women's reproductive health as a space, have all accelerated to the forefront of discussion from the media and general public, all the way to the White House. Please Join us July 13, 2022, at 11:00 am for a panel discussion with key players in the contraception space; Agile Therapeutics, Dare Bioscience and Femasys.”

Panel day/ time: Wednesday, July 13th 2022 at 11 a.m. ET.

This conference will be live on M-Vest. To listen to the panel discussion, register to become an M-Vest member here .

About Femasys

Femasys Inc. is a biomedical company aiming to meet women's needs worldwide by developing a suite of product candidates that include minimally invasive, in-office technologies for reproductive health. Its two lead product candidates are FemBloc® permanent birth control and FemaSeed® localized directional insemination for infertility. The Company’s product for fallopian tube assessment by ultrasound, FemVue®, is currently marketed in the United States. Femasys is also advancing FemCath™, an intrauterine catheter for selective evaluation of the fallopian tubes and FemCerv®, an endocervical tissue sampler that is the first product of the technology platform for tissue sampling intended to be marketed alongside its other women-specific medical products in the physician’s office setting.

